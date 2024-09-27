Rick Scott thinks Kamala Harris should ‘get her butt down’ to Florida rather than visit Mexican border

Florida’s junior Senator is slamming Kamala Harris’ trip to Arizona as a “photo-op” distracting her from helping out Floridians after Hurricane Helene.

“If she cared, she’d be in Florida right now, making sure all the federal resources are here right now,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said on “The Faulkner Focus.”

“All she wants to do is win an election. She doesn’t care about American citizens. She just wants to win an election. This is just a photo op (where she) acts like she cares,” Scott added.

The Senator wasn’t finished, however.

“She doesn’t care enough about Florida to get her butt down here and say she’s going to make sure the federal government is a partner in what’s going on right now in our state,” Scott said.

But the VP’s travel plans past Friday are still a mystery. Either she or President Joe Biden could end up in Florida, Georgia and other states impacted by Helene in the days ahead.

Speaking of Biden, Scott was less than clear when asked if he had talked to the White House since the storm, though he noted he had talked to state Cabinet officials and federal agencies.

“Here’s my experience with Barack Obama and with Biden, they don’t return my phone call. The first time I called the White House when Biden took office, they hung up on me. They don’t reach out. They never return my phone calls. Every time I’ve asked for a meeting with Biden, he’s turned me down,” Scott said.

Scott and Biden have collaborated after past storms, including Idalia, which hit the same area Helene did.

“I’m very pleased, the guy who we don’t agree very much at all, the distinguished former Governor and Senator, he came, talked to me and to you all (about) what an incredible job the federal government was doing and I found that reassuring,” Biden said in Live Oak last year after that storm.