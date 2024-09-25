September 25, 2024
Watching Hurricane Helene coverage? You might see Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski
September 25, 2024

Harris
The storm is headed to some swing states.

The Democratic presidential campaign expects eyeballs to be on the Weather Channel, and to that end they’ve committed to a one-week ad buy.

Per Medium BuyingKamala Harris is up on the Weather Channel through Sept. 30.

Viewers in the Sunshine State will likely see the Vice President through late Thursday night, with Hurricane Helene expected to make landfall around the Big Bend.

The Harris ad delivers a positive message, with the candidate vowing to be a “President for all Americans.”

The storm will barrel into Georgia from there and is likely to impact western North Carolina. Polling suggests that ads in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina could prove potent on the cable channel.

Trump won the state against Joe Biden by north of 371,000 votes in 2020, and the polling average shows Trump up by 6 points, though other surveys of the state show a much closer race than the average.

In Georgia, which Trump lost to Biden in 2020, polls show Trump clinging to roughly a 2-point lead on average.

And in North Carolina, Trump’s average lead is less than a percentage point.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

