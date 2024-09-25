September 25, 2024
Florida offers help line for evacuees ahead of storm

Fresh Take FloridaSeptember 25, 20242min0

Old red phone on table
Evacuation orders are expanding as Hurricane Helene nears.

The Division of Emergency Management says anyone who needs help evacuating the Big Bend region ahead of the approaching storm can call for help.

The number is 1-800-729-3413.

State officials said coordinators there will today be contacting anyone who calls for help needing transportation out of Big Bend to shelters in safer areas.

Taylor and Wakulla counties have already announced mandatory evacuations for everyone in those counties, more than 56,000 people. Nearby Franklin County has ordered the evacuations of the outer barrier islands and low-lying areas further inland.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.

