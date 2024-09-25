Florida offers help line for evacuees ahead of storm

The Division of Emergency Management says anyone who needs help evacuating the Big Bend region ahead of the approaching storm can call for help.

The number is 1-800-729-3413.

State officials said coordinators there will today be contacting anyone who calls for help needing transportation out of Big Bend to shelters in safer areas.

Taylor and Wakulla counties have already announced mandatory evacuations for everyone in those counties, more than 56,000 people. Nearby Franklin County has ordered the evacuations of the outer barrier islands and low-lying areas further inland.

