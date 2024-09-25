September 25, 2024
Manatee County says it needs dog lovers to help shelter dogs during storm
Image via Fresh Take Florida.

Fresh Take FloridaSeptember 25, 20242min0

pets dogs
Remember to keep your four-legged friends safe.

In Manatee County, north of Sarasota, emergency officials are asking for help from anyone willing to provide a short-term foster home for any of their dogs from the animal shelter during the storm.

The county says it wants to move as many of its shelter dogs into safe homes through the weekend, depending on the weather. It said it will provide all the food and supplies needed by foster families.

It is coordinating fosters from its Palmetto shelter from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.

