September 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Don’t believe the lies’: Recreational pot ad says Florida can increase competition in marijuana market
Smart & Safe Florida "False" ad screenshot.

Jacob OglesSeptember 25, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

USF cancels classes, closes campus

HeadlinesInfluence

State Board of Education OKs legislative budget ask for next year

APoliticalHeadlines

Helene reaches hurricane strength, forecasts predict life-threatening stormsurge

Smart Safe ad
'This is a competition where consumers win.'

Critics of a recreational pot amendment have attacked it as a so-called “Big Weed” giveaway. But a new ad promoting Amendment 3 says Gov. Ron DeSantis is the one stifling marijuana market competition.

False,” a 30-second video from the Smart & Safe Florida campaign, directly addresses accusations about Amendment 3’s backers having the most to gain from legalization. The ad insinuates that other financial parties are trying to stop legalization.

“Tallahassee special interests are lying about Amendment 3,” a narrator states, as screencaps of a Vote No on 3 ad appear. “The truth? This is a competition where consumers win.”

The ad references fact checks, including one by WPTV, already done on an anti-marijuana ad that said Amendment 3 would create a monopoly.

Notably, Trulieve, Florida’s largest medical marijuana provider, remains the largest donor behind the Smart & Safe campaign, though other companies started donating once Smart & Safe successfully secured a place on the ballot for Amendment 3.

“Florida has nearly two dozen licensed marijuana providers and 22 more just waiting for the Governor’s approval,” the ad states.

DeSantis has repeatedly criticized Amendment 3, partly because it does nothing to expand the marijuana marketplace, such as by legalizing home-grow cannabis.

“This does not have home consumption marijuana,” DeSantis recently told Fox News Radio. “And look what I think will happen if it passes … I think you’re going to see those companies lobby the Legislature to increase penalties on home grow.”

But Smart & Safe officials say they support home grow, and that regulation of the marijuana industry will still be left to the Legislature, just as it was when a constitutional amendment legalized medical marijuana.

Meanwhile, the campaign said Amendment 3 holds the potential to create jobs and increase tax revenue by an estimated $431 million annually for the state.

“Amendment 3 will create a safe, regulated market for recreational adult-use marijuana, bringing more jobs and generating billions for schools and police,” the narrator states. “Don’t believe the lies.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Big, big storm': Gov. DeSantis warns of Helene's imminent impacts

nextHelene reaches hurricane strength, forecasts predict life-threatening stormsurge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Helene reaches hurricane strength, forecasts predict life-threatening stormsurge

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more