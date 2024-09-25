‘Don’t believe the lies’: Recreational pot ad says Florida can increase competition in marijuana market

Critics of a recreational pot amendment have attacked it as a so-called “Big Weed” giveaway. But a new ad promoting Amendment 3 says Gov. Ron DeSantis is the one stifling marijuana market competition.

“False,” a 30-second video from the Smart & Safe Florida campaign, directly addresses accusations about Amendment 3’s backers having the most to gain from legalization. The ad insinuates that other financial parties are trying to stop legalization.

“Tallahassee special interests are lying about Amendment 3,” a narrator states, as screencaps of a Vote No on 3 ad appear. “The truth? This is a competition where consumers win.”

The ad references fact checks, including one by WPTV, already done on an anti-marijuana ad that said Amendment 3 would create a monopoly.

Notably, Trulieve, Florida’s largest medical marijuana provider, remains the largest donor behind the Smart & Safe campaign, though other companies started donating once Smart & Safe successfully secured a place on the ballot for Amendment 3.

“Florida has nearly two dozen licensed marijuana providers and 22 more just waiting for the Governor’s approval,” the ad states.

DeSantis has repeatedly criticized Amendment 3, partly because it does nothing to expand the marijuana marketplace, such as by legalizing home-grow cannabis.

“This does not have home consumption marijuana,” DeSantis recently told Fox News Radio. “And look what I think will happen if it passes … I think you’re going to see those companies lobby the Legislature to increase penalties on home grow.”

But Smart & Safe officials say they support home grow, and that regulation of the marijuana industry will still be left to the Legislature, just as it was when a constitutional amendment legalized medical marijuana.

Meanwhile, the campaign said Amendment 3 holds the potential to create jobs and increase tax revenue by an estimated $431 million annually for the state.

“Amendment 3 will create a safe, regulated market for recreational adult-use marijuana, bringing more jobs and generating billions for schools and police,” the narrator states. “Don’t believe the lies.”