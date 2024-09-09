September 9, 2024
Vote No on 3 ad says recreational pot amendment would create a monopoly

Jacob OglesSeptember 9, 20243min4

monopoly
A 30-second ad doesn't mention any business by name, but a press release slams Trulieve.

Will a recreational pot measure give one company an economic high?

A new advertisement from the Vote No on 3 campaign asserts that the ballot measure was written to give the state’s largest medical marijuana company a monopoly on the Florida market.

“They wrote it, they rigged it, and they’re hoping you fall for it,” a narrator says in the 30-second spot. “Amendment 3 isn’t the ‘marijuana’ amendment. It’s the ‘monopoly’ amendment.”

While the ad itself never mentions a business by name, a press release makes clear the target: Trulieve. That company through mid-August provided $65 million of the nearly $72 million raised to date for the Smart & Safe Florida campaign supporting Amendment 3. That followed the company completely financing the effort to get the measure on the ballot.

Vote No on 3 campaign officials predicted the measure will fail if voters see it as an effort by a single company to back its own private interests.

“Floridians know a bad deal when they see one,” said Vote No on 3 spokeswoman Sarah Bascom. “This amendment does nothing for them and was written solely to pad the profits of the mega marijuana corporations by granting them a monopoly. It’s not about access to weed, it’s about corporate greed.”

The ad focuses, as a result, less on what the amendment will allow if passed and more on what will remain against the law.

“Marijuana mega corporations spent 60 million bucks putting Amendment 3 on your ballot,” the narrator states. “Why? It entrenches their monopoly, bans homegrown pot, and gives special licenses to corporations.”

The ad suggests that no businesses act philanthropically.

“Giant corporations don’t do things out of the goodness of their heart. They do things to make money. And that’s exactly why they wrote Amendment 3,” the ad states.

The ad continues by saying the campaign for the amendment has tried to prevent the measure as reasonable policy, when really it would benefit the business most heavily invested in it.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

4 comments

  • Victoria Olson

    September 9, 2024 at 11:27 am

    Alcohol is a much bigger problem more people are killed by drunk driving. where are the statistics for pot related deaths ? Because there is none to little. When they make alcohol illegal, I would vote against it but my vote is YES just another power political ploy.

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    September 9, 2024 at 11:32 am

    And a weed monopoly, if one were to exist, would be worse than Florida’s current situation of unregulated, fentany’all laced, illegal weed how?

    Reply

    • Stephen D

      September 9, 2024 at 11:45 am

      So the dirty weed is going to magically disappear when the corporations are allowed to sell the twice the price clean weed?

      Reply

      • JD

        September 9, 2024 at 11:59 am

        So you know weed prices of illegal dirty weed vs legal clean weed? How do you know they won’t be the same price, safer product? Don’t you pay more for regulated hooch than bath-tub gin?

        Reply

