Poll: More than half of voters undecided about 2026 Governor’s race with Casey DeSantis excluded from survey

New polling of the next race for Governor suggests Floridians can’t decide between some potential candidates, though many other big names were excluded … including a Republican with as high a profile as any in the state.

The Ragnar Research Group survey released this week shows 55% undecided in a race that hypothetically includes Republican Reps. Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, and Mike Waltz, along with Democratic state Sen. Shev Jones and Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

Gaetz leads with 12%, with Donalds and Moskowitz at 10%. Jones has 9% and Waltz has 5%.

The survey excluded many potential candidates, including Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and First Lady Casey DeSantis.

The latter has polled better than any other Republican.

Per a June polling memo released by Florida Atlantic University, she leads a field of candidates with 43% support, ahead of Donalds at 19%, with Patronis and Gaetz further back still.

A poll conducted in April by FAU showed 38% of 372 Florida Republicans polled would choose the First Lady in a head-to-head race against Gaetz, who would receive 16% support in this scenario.

A University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey from November 2023 showed the First Lady with 22% support, a lead in a crowded field of potential candidates.

Both the First Lady and the Governor have addressed the speculation.

While she acknowledged the talk is “humbling,” she also maintains that the seeming enthusiasm for her running is due to her “rock star” husband and the job he’s done as the state’s Chief Executive.

Ron DeSantis addressed a 2026 run, all but ruling it out on Casey DeSantis’ behalf.

He said in May that if he “had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate,” he would “characterize it as zero.”