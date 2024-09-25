Jimmy Patronis preparing search and rescue teams to find residents after Hurricane Helene

Fire Marshal and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is preparing search and rescue resources throughout the state ahead of Hurricane Helene to help search for anyone missing after the storm blasts through the Gulf Coast.

Patronis has activated 13 Florida Urban Search & Rescue teams as Helene spins in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center projects the hurricane may grow to a Category 3 event with winds possibly exceeding 150 mph. With such a powerful storm, and despite evacuation orders being issued for multiple counties, it is likely many people will need help leaving the devastation as Helene moves north and out of Florida sometime Thursday night into Friday morning.

Those search and rescue teams activated have already been positioned in key locations around the state. Patronis said in a news release that the search and rescue teams involve about 1,100 personnel.

“These men and women are the tip of the spear when it comes to saving lives following hurricanes. Three Florida Task Forces have been pre-staged at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala, along with two communication units and a fire engine and ambulance strike team,” Patronis said.

“Four more Florida Task Forces are alerted in place awaiting possible deployment. Six additional out-of-state teams are pre-positioning in Escambia County and Orange County, including two teams from Virginia and teams from Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, and Indiana. We have also activated six swift-water rescue units from Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, Kansas, Ohio, and Oklahoma.”

He added that the teams are not in the direct line of the storm’s projected path just yet. They are just outside of that area so they won’t experience any adverse effects of the storm. Once Helene has passed, they’ll go directly into the wake of the storm and begin operations.

“We will activate more personnel and assets when needed to prepare for this significant storm. I cannot thank these out-of-state teams enough for their support,” Patronis said. “I ask all Floridians to please heed all evacuation and orders from emergency officials in your area. If you are asked to leave, please do so immediately and safely. Please do not wait until our Urban Search & Rescue personnel are searching for you following the storm. It may be too late.”

The services of Urban Search & Rescue teams include:

— Physical search and rescue operations in damaged and collapsed structures.

— Emergency medical care for entrapped survivors, task force personnel and search canines.

— Reconnaissance to assess damage and needs and provide feedback to local, state, tribal, territorial and federal officials.

— Assessment and shutting off utilities to houses and other buildings.

— Hazardous materials surveys and evaluations.

— Structural and hazard evaluations of buildings needed for immediate occupancy to support disaster relief operations.

— Stabilizing damaged structures, including shoring and cribbing operations on damaged buildings.

— Hazardous Materials Equipment Push Packages for operations in a contaminated environment.

— Search and rescue operations in a water environment.