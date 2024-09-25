More Florida counties update evacuation orders

More Florida counties are ordering their residents to evacuate.

Counties that have issued emergency mandatory evacuations for all their residents include Franklin, Taylor and Wakulla counties in the Big Bend region. Those counties include more than 72,000 people.

Other counties have issued area-specific mandatory evacuations, according to Florida’s Division of Emergency Management.

Charlotte County north of Fort Myers has issued mandatory evacuations for barrier islands, low-lying and flood prone areas, and for people living in manufactured homes or homes that don’t meet 1995 building codes.

Citrus County, north of Tampa, has issued mandatory evacuations for licensed skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities located in Zone A.

Gulf County in the Panhandle has issued mandatory evacuations for all nonresidents and recreational vehicles in Indian Pass, Cape San Blas and Simmons Bayou.

Hillsborough and Manatee counties, which includes Tampa and areas south of the city, have issued mandatory evacuations for all mobile homes and manufactured housing in evacuation Zone A.

Pasco County, just north of Tampa, has issued mandatory evacuations for anyone living in a manufactured home, mobile home or recreational vehicle.

Pinellas County, located on the coast of Tampa, has issued mandatory evacuations for hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Zone A.

Counties that have issued voluntary evacuations for residents include: Baker, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Leon, Madison, Suwannee and Union counties

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.