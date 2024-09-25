September 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis says Helene could hit Florida as high as Category 4 hurricane

Fresh Take FloridaSeptember 25, 20242min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 9.25.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Orange Co. Dems slam JD Vance for Winter Park fundraiser as hurricane threatens Florida

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

As Whitney Fox tries to differentiate herself from foe Anna Paulina Luna, she just made a hurricane-sized mistake

DeSAntis 3
The storm is strengthening a day ahead of landfall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday afternoon that some forecast models predict Hurricane Helene to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as big as a Category 4 storm, although many officials expect it will come ashore as a Category 3. Both are considered major hurricane levels.

“Most of the models have this becoming a major hurricane, some even have it coming as a Category 4,” DeSantis warned. “You have time to implement your plan so that you’re prepared for this storm.”

The Governor urged residents to get gasoline, nonperishable food and water ahead of the storm’s landfall.

“It’s not a matter of whether we’re going to get effects, it’s just a question of how significant those effects will be,” DeSantis said.

During a 3:30 p.m. briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said Hurricane Helene will bring damaging winds, up to 12 inches of rain and high storm surges along the coastal areas. He said Tallahassee was likely to see the eye, or center, of the hurricane pass over it.

“You’re going to have both wind and water hazards from this storm,” he said.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. You can donate to support our students here.

Post Views: 0

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMore Florida counties update evacuation orders

nextGov. DeSantis warns electric vehicle owners to keep them dry from seawater

One comment

  • A Day without MAGA

    September 25, 2024 at 5:53 pm

    Panama City is in the statical eyewall on the current track

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Orange Co. Dems slam JD Vance for Winter Park fundraiser as hurricane threatens Florida

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more