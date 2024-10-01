October 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida has 49,000 customers without power five days after Helene
Image via X (Duke Energy).

Jacob OglesOctober 1, 20244min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Post-Helene, Florida takes steps to protect property owners from losing insurance

HeadlinesInfluence

Insurer disputes damning whistleblower claims from ‘60 Minutes’ report; Dems call for action

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.1.24

2024-09-30_News-Release_Helene-Carolinas_01_mid
Pinellas County has the most customers in the dark, but a majority of Madison County remain without electricity.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 49,000 customers remain without power in Florida. The mass outages remain nearly five days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the state of Florida.

According to the Florida Public Service Commission, the great majority of customers in Florida who lost power had it restored already. But some hard-hit areas in Florida’s Big Bend remain without power, according to a 6 a.m. update.

At this point, about 9,500 Duke Energy remain without electricity. Most of those are in Pinellas County, where nearly 8,600 are still in the dark, with Duke hoping to change that situation within 24 hours. While those customers make up just 1.5% of all Pinellas power customers, the dense county still has the highest number of individuals without electricity.

But most of the reported outages — nearly 3,200 customers — rely on one of the electric cooperatives in the state. Another 1,300 have municipal power. All FPL users have had power restored, as have all customers on the state’s largest electric cooperative, Tampa Electric (TECO).

Madison County remains the last in Florida where a majority of customers still have no power. More than 6,200 in the county still have outages reported, 53.97% of all customers there.

The bulk of those customers rely on the Tri-County Electric Cooperative, which still reports 75% of its Madison County customers are out power. and has not provided an estimated time for lights to come back on. Some 500 customers there are on Duke Energy, which hope to restore power within 24 hours.

In Taylor County, 6,300 customers, about 45.04% in the county, still await restoration. All are on Tri-County Electric. Some 1,400 Tri-County customers in Jefferson County, about 15.94% of the county, are also awaiting power.

In Dixie County, nearly 3,400 customers, or 31.95%, still have no electricity. Most of those are Central Florida Electric Cooperative customers, with about 200 Tri-County users. There are also 2,500 Central Florida Electric customers out power in Gilchrist County, which has 24.27% of customers in the dark, and 1,800 in Levy County. which has 6.84%.

The Clay Electric Cooperative still has more than 6,900 Columbia County customers without power. The county has 20.13% of customers still without electricity. That also includes about 300 Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative customers.

But more than 2,800 Clay Electric customers in Alachua County also await service. Another 1,300 without power in Alachua are on Gainesville Regional Utilities, which said it may take 72 hours to restore all power.

Some 5,100 Suwannee County customers, all on Suwannee Valley Electric, also await service, representing about 20.42% of the county.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousInsurer disputes damning whistleblower claims from ‘60 Minutes’ report; Dems call for action

nextPost-Helene, Florida takes steps to protect property owners from losing insurance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories