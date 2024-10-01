October 1, 2024
Poll: Recreational pot amendment falling short with Latino voters, with Cubans especially opposed
Bills to cap pot potency were stamped out. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 1, 20242min0

Marijuana AP
A new survey suggests problems for the marijuana initiative among Hispanics.

One key demographic doesn’t look to be on board with a proposal to legalize weed for recreational use.

A new NBCUniversal Local Telemundo Station Group poll of 625 registered voters, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy between Sept. 23 and Sept. 25, shows that only 50% of Hispanic voters back the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana amendment on November’s ballot.

With 44% of the sample opposed and 6% undecided, the pot push looks poised to fall short of the 60% needed for passage within the Latino community.

Cuban American voters present the biggest problem for Amendment 3 backers, with 51% opposed and just 42% supportive. Meanwhile, 58% of those with Puerto Rican backgrounds are in favor of the amendment, which would allow possession of up to 3 ounces of flower or 5 grams of concentrate.

Regionally, Southeast Florida voters are showing the greatest resistance to the cannabis question, with just 47% in favor and 46% opposed. The amendment has 53% support in the Tampa area and 59% in Central Florida, meanwhile.

The amendment is underwater with male voters, with 45% backing it and 47% opposed. Female voters are supportive by a 13-point margin, at 54% to 41%, but that’s not sufficient to pass the measure.

It’s also underwater with voters over the age of 50, with 46% support. Meanwhile, 54% of those 50 years of age and under back the push to legalize marijuana.

Party splits also reflect dampened enthusiasm for the citizens’ initiative, with 70% of Democrats on board but just with 48% of independents and 32% of Republicans.

A.G. Gancarski

Categories