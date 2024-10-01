Poll: Cuban voters like Rick Scott, but Puerto Ricans prefer Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Hispanic voters are not a unified bloc, as shown by the latest NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group poll of 625 Latino voters in Florida.

The survey, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy between Sept. 23 and Sept. 25, shows that Cubans and Puerto Ricans sharply diverge when it comes to the U.S. Senate race.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is the choice of those from a Cuban background, with a resounding 61% share against 24% for the Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

But Puerto Ricans want change in the Senate, as 50% of them back Mucarsel-Powell, with just 28% backing Scott. That’s despite the Senator’s attempts as Governor and Senator to court support from the island and those who moved to Florida from there.

Scott leads overall 48% to 37% among Latinos, and that lead reflects a general dominance over the Democrat, who was born in Ecuador, across the board. While Mucarsel-Powell holds narrow leads over the incumbent in the Tampa Bay market and Central Florida, Scott leads 52% to 34% in Southeast Florida.

Scott also has a 35-point lead with male voters (60% to 25%), more than making up for his opponent’s 48% to 36% advantage with female voters.

Older voters are also a source of strength for Scott. Among those 50 years of age or under, the candidates are tied at 43%. Yet among those over 50, Scott leads 52% to 31%.

As this data suggests, Mucarsel-Powell is struggling with independents and isn’t strong enough among Hispanic Democrats.

Scott leads her 42% to 31% with independent voters, and she only has 79% support among Latino Dems, with 9% backing Scott.

Meanwhile, 89% of Hispanic Republicans back Scott, with just 2% supporting his opponent.