Poll: Latino voters back Donald Trump over Kamala Harris

Ahead of the sole vice presidential debate of the 2024 campaign comes new good news for conservatives in the Sunshine State.
A new survey of Florida’s Hispanic voters offers good news for Republicans, with presidential candidate Donald Trump holding a significant lead over Kamala Harris.
The NBCUniversal Local Telemundo Station Group poll of 625 registered voters, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy between Sept. 23 and Sept. 25, shows Trump up 48% to 41% over Harris.
That lead is powered by Trump’s 53% to 38% advantage in Southeast Florida with the demographic. Harris has single-digit leads in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.
Additionally, Hispanic men are sour on Harris; only 28% support her, compared to 60% of males backing Trump.
While the race is a dead heat with voters 50 years of age or under, Trump leads 53% to 37% with the older set.
Trump leads 61% to 28% among Hispanics with Cuban backgrounds. But Harris is up 58% to 33% with Puerto Ricans, showing Latino voters are no monolith.
Harris only takes 85% of Democrats, with 6% crossing party lines to back Trump. Meanwhile, the former President has 91% support in his own party.
One thing that unites Harris and Trump voters: concern about the economy. More than 2 out of every 5 voters say that is paramount, including 48% of Trump voters and 32% of Harris backers.
Harris voters are also motivated by protecting democracy and reproductive rights, with 19% and 14% keying in on those issues, respectively, as the most important. Trump voters also value democracy, with 10% saying that matters to them most. Immigration and foreign policy are also at or above 10% as primary concerns for Latino Trumpers.
11 comments
Bobblehead Kammy
October 1, 2024 at 9:29 am
The zombies here will tell you “RED” Florida is in play. Ha! Ha!
A Day without MAGA
October 1, 2024 at 10:04 am
Some of these Cuban,still think Elian Gonzalez is coming back to Florida,when he is now a Junior Communist member in Cuba, Harris get the majority Caribbean, Puerto Rican, Jamaican, Haitian and Asian majority vote Google Elian Gonzalez Politican
Jason
October 1, 2024 at 10:10 am
The polls I’ve seen Kamala is making gains in Florida.
Michael K
October 1, 2024 at 9:29 am
No surprise. Some 22 million boomers have died since Trump ran in 2016. Meanwhile, some 44 million Gen Z are now of voting age – and that group overwhelmingly rejects anger, bitterness, and bigotry. Demographics are destiny, which explains why Trunpublicans are doing all they can to restrict voter registration and suppress turnout.
Bobblehead Kammy
October 1, 2024 at 9:36 am
A bunch of BS. Most people are concerned about the economy, the fall of The Southern Border and such. Just look at the inflationary economy Kammy brought us. Seems like every week a unionized work group is threatening or actually on strike demanding big raises, In the end the consumer gets left with the bill that Kammy and Joe brought us.
Tom
October 1, 2024 at 9:45 am
You sure seem to enjoy that circular logic. The unfortunate thing is that if enough people buy trumps BS, we ALL have to live with the consequences. Be careful what you wish for as they say. If all our perceived woes were as easy to solve as trump seems to imply, they’d already be fixed now wouldn’t they?
A Day without MAGA
October 1, 2024 at 9:49 am
Mexican around the the nation prefer Harris,that he the different
Jason
October 1, 2024 at 10:09 am
The border crossings are the lowest they’ve been in 4 years! And Trump is the one to blame for the border bill being killed! LOL!
Jason
October 1, 2024 at 10:08 am
These Latinos are in for a rude awakening cause Trump has already talked about deporting legal and illegal immigrants! LOL!
A Day without MAGA
October 1, 2024 at 10:09 am
I live in Texas, nobody complains about undocumented citizens, Mexican in Texas ,treat their fellow undocumented as their brothers and sisters,name one Mexican that you know probably none
Michael K
October 1, 2024 at 10:11 am
Today in history: Mexico’s first woman president takes office today! She is also a climate scientist and Jewish.