Poll: Latino voters back Donald Trump over Kamala Harris

Ahead of the sole vice presidential debate of the 2024 campaign comes new good news for conservatives in the Sunshine State.

A new survey of Florida’s Hispanic voters offers good news for Republicans, with presidential candidate Donald Trump holding a significant lead over Kamala Harris.

The NBCUniversal Local Telemundo Station Group poll of 625 registered voters, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy between Sept. 23 and Sept. 25, shows Trump up 48% to 41% over Harris.

That lead is powered by Trump’s 53% to 38% advantage in Southeast Florida with the demographic. Harris has single-digit leads in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

Additionally, Hispanic men are sour on Harris; only 28% support her, compared to 60% of males backing Trump.

While the race is a dead heat with voters 50 years of age or under, Trump leads 53% to 37% with the older set.

Trump leads 61% to 28% among Hispanics with Cuban backgrounds. But Harris is up 58% to 33% with Puerto Ricans, showing Latino voters are no monolith.

Harris only takes 85% of Democrats, with 6% crossing party lines to back Trump. Meanwhile, the former President has 91% support in his own party.

One thing that unites Harris and Trump voters: concern about the economy. More than 2 out of every 5 voters say that is paramount, including 48% of Trump voters and 32% of Harris backers.

Harris voters are also motivated by protecting democracy and reproductive rights, with 19% and 14% keying in on those issues, respectively, as the most important. Trump voters also value democracy, with 10% saying that matters to them most. Immigration and foreign policy are also at or above 10% as primary concerns for Latino Trumpers.