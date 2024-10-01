Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.1.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Breaking late Monday — “Ex-state Sen. Frank Artiles convicted in election conspiracy trial” via Allen Cone of CBS News Miami — Closing arguments from the defense and prosecution concluded earlier Monday. They deliberated for several hours, and the verdict was read after 7 p.m. Artiles, 50, was accused of offering $50,000 to Alex Rodriguez, the so-called “ghost candidate,” to run for office in the Florida Legislature in 2020 and to cause the Democratic incumbent to lose the election by siphoning votes away from the Democrat in the razor-thin race. Rodriguez said he was given $25,000 before the election and $25,000 afterward. The three charges each carry a prison sentence of five years in prison. They are campaign contributions over $1,000, campaign contributions conspiracy, and ethics code false swearing to an oath. He was found not guilty of the falsification of a voter registration form.

Of course, there is so much to get to. A vice-presidential debate. The ongoing recovery and response to Hurricane Helene.

—TOP STORY —

“Joe Biden says over 100 dead, 600 people unaccounted for in Helene devastation” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — Inland Appalachian communities with little experience dealing with hurricane conditions faced a perfect storm in Helene, which barreled through the Gulf of Mexico and Florida’s Big Bend with enough speed, breadth and intensity to bring devastation deep into the Southeast.

Biden said that over 3,600 personnel had already deployed to the region, including officials from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Army Corps of Engineers, to help restore cell service as quickly as possible, hopeful that many of those who remain unaccounted for are still alive.

The number of federal personnel is expected to increase in the coming days.

“I’ve directed my team to provide every, every available resource as fast as possible to your communities to rescue, recover and to begin rebuilding,” Biden said. “This is a historic storm. It’s devastating. They’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Towns in western North Carolina, southern Georgia and rural Kentucky still face flooding from the storm, forcing FEMA and the Defense Department to airlift supplies like meals, fresh water, and tarps to those hardest-hit. Due to the damage, power is still down in many communities that remain largely inaccessible and practically isolated.

Biden said he spent hours Sunday speaking with local leaders, including Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, and local officials in affected regions of Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.

“I want them to know: We’re not leaving until the job is done,” Biden said.

DeSantis told reporters at a news conference Monday that he missed a call from Biden while he was on a plane Sunday. He did not say whether he attempted to call the President back.

—“Supplies arrive by plane, mules to North Carolina via Jeffrey Collins of The Associated Press

“Ron DeSantis: Florida ‘handled,’ send Helene aid to North Carolina” via the Orlando Sentinel — The death toll from historic Hurricane Helene reached at least 121 people across six southeastern states. Over 110,000 customers in Florida were still without electricity Monday afternoon, while thousands in the Carolinas were desperate for food, water and shelter. “Devastation does not even begin to describe how we feel,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. His North Carolina county, which includes the hard-hit tourism hub of Asheville, reported at least 35 people killed by flash floods from the hurricane. Government officials and aid groups were working to bring basic supplies by airlift, trucks — even mules — to Asheville and its surrounding mountain towns.

“Historic storm surge in Tampa Bay pushes Helene loss estimates to $160B” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Damage from Helene’s historic storm surge and violent 140-mile-per-hour winds placed it among the five costliest hurricanes in U.S. history. AccuWeather estimates total damage and economic loss from the Category 4 hurricane at $145 billion to $160 billion, an upward revision from an initial estimate of $95 billion to $110 billion. The storm is a devastating blow to Florida’s fragile property insurance market just two years after Hurricane Ian ripped across the state. Ian, the third costliest hurricane on record, has cost insurers approximately $21.4 billion and is estimated to have caused between $180 billion and $210 billion in damage in total.

“How Helene wrought so much havoc, so far from the coasts” via Raymond Zhong of The New York Times — As rescue efforts continue across the Southeast after Helene, scientists are starting to zero in on how the storm was able to cause devastation so far from the coasts, in places like western North Carolina that are less accustomed to hurricanes’ fury. For scientists, Helene is 2024’s Katrina, a storm that will be studied for years to come, said Dev Niyogi, an earth and planetary sciences professor at the University of Texas at Austin. Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans and the surrounding region in 2005, and it remains among the costliest and deadliest hurricanes in U.S. history.





—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Donald Trump slams U.S. response to Helene. His own disaster-response record is marked by politics” via The Associated Press — As President, Trump delayed disaster aid for hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico and diverted money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finance an effort to return undocumented migrants to Mexico. Trump claimed without evidence Monday that the Biden administration and North Carolina’s Democratic Governor were “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.” And Trump adviser Stephen Miller said Biden “failed to evacuate or rescue” U.S. citizens, ”just like you failed in Afghanistan.’’ White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said officials have rescued and supported more than 1,400 people in areas impacted by the storm. “This is what they do,″ she said, referring to rescue efforts by FEMA and other federal agencies.

—“Trump, Kamala Harris venture into the politics of Hurricane Helene” via Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Isaac Arnsdorf and Maxine Joselow of The Washington Post

“Trump amps up rhetoric to keep immigration at center of election” via Natalie Andrews and Michelle Hackman of The Wall Street Journal — In the final weeks of the election, Trump and JD Vance are blaming a broad array of the nation’s ills on immigrants, betting that doing so will help them win over voters angry about the uptick in illegal border crossings that dogged Biden and Harris for much of their term. The Republican presidential nominee and former President has long held sealing the southern border as his signature issue, but he is now drawing a direct line from immigration to more of society’s ills than ever, casting himself as the only one who can fix it.

“Republicans are starting to raise alarms about Trump’s ground game” via Megan Messerly, Natalie Allison and Elena Schneider of POLITICO — Some battleground state Republicans say they’re worried they see little evidence of Trump’s ground game — and fear it could cost him the election in an exceedingly close race. In interviews, more than a dozen Republican strategists and operatives in presidential battlegrounds voiced serious concerns about what they described as a paltry get-out-the-vote effort by the Trump campaign, an untested strategy of leaning on outside groups to help do field work and a top-of-the-ticket strategy that’s disjointed from the one Republicans down the ballot are running. After years of attempts to mimic Democrats’ Barack Obama-era grassroots organizing model, the GOP is still trying to develop a ground game strategy that can rival their opponents.’

“New Lincoln Project ad blasts JD Vance as ‘sick monster’” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — A new ad from the never-Trump organization The Lincoln Project calls Republican vice-presidential candidate Vance a “sick monster.” Running one day before the debate with his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz, the ad “Sick” outlines Vance’s “twisted, dark plan for America,” which includes “forcing victims of domestic abuse to continue suffering at the hands of their abuser.” The group warns that the ad is “a graphic and raw account of women’s experiences.” In it, they ask, “What kind of a sick person is Vance that he’s actively engaged in minimizing the trauma of domestic abuse?”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Florida pollsters find both recreational pot, abortion access measures short of 60% support” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Florida-based polling firm finds support for ballot initiatives on abortion and marijuana both under the necessary 60% threshold to pass. But Victory Insights pollsters say both measures still have paths to victory. The Republican-led firm, which has an office in Naples, found more than 54% of likely voters in Florida intend to support Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational pot use by adults. Meanwhile, 29% plan to vote down the measure. Constitutional amendments must reach 60% support to pass and become part of the state constitution. However, in a polling memo, senior pollster Ben Galbraith said the critical number in the survey may be those still in the undecided column.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

‘Ghost candidate’ case takes a hit in federal court — A U.S. District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Florida Power & Light and its parent company, NextEra Energy, of misleading shareholders about its role in boosting so-called “ghost” campaigns for state legislative seats. NextEra’s stock took a dive last year when FPL’s involvement in the campaigns was discovered. The company had previously denied wrongdoing. But Judge Aileen Cannon said the plaintiffs “failed to identify a corrective disclosure that reveals a truth that was previously concealed or obscured by defendants’ alleged fraud.” The 16-page ruling referenced a November 2022 Securities and Exchange Commission filing from NextEra that said the allegations may present legal and reputational risk.

“Tampa Bay area Sheriffs back ‘champion for public safety’ Michael Owen in HD 70” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Republican candidate Owen is rounding up plenty of law enforcement support as he continues his bid to succeed Republican Rep. Mike Beltran in House District 70. Owen’s campaign announced that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, and Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells are all backing Owen over Democratic candidate Luther Keith Wilkins. “Michael Owen is a steadfast supporter of law enforcement, and I’ve had the opportunity to work with him on important issues during his tenure as a County Commissioner,” Chronister said. “He is a true leader and someone first responders regard as a champion for public safety. I am proud to endorse Michael Owen to serve as State Representative for Florida’s District 70.”

“Pinellas Elections Supervisor asks state for voting flexibility after Helene” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas’ Elections Supervisor is asking the state to grant her office greater flexibility in managing the upcoming elections as the county works to recover from the damage of Helene. In an email to Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Division of Elections Director Maria Matthews, Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus wrote that up to 40 polling locations in the county may have sustained “significant damage and could require relocation.” Marcus said her office is still assessing how early voting locations and mail ballot drop-off sites fared. She asked the state to issue an executive order giving the county flexibility similar to what she said the state granted after Hurricane Ian in 2022.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis launches Operation Blue Ridge to help Floridians stuck in North Carolina” via Jaclyn Harold of Spectrum News — As Hurricane Helene recovery efforts continue across several states, DeSantis visited Pasco County to share the latest update on resources in Florida and plans to share some of the state’s resources with other neighboring states hit hard. He also mentioned a new operation to help Floridians stuck in North Carolina due to Helene. While touring Hudson, DeSantis shared a few different resources available right now for Floridians hit hard by Helene. FEMA is currently available for individual and public disaster-relief assistance, along with travel trailers that will provide residents with major damage to their homes with a place to live that can be placed on their property, so they are close to their homes as renovations take place.

“DeSantis removes ‘bureaucracy’ on restaurants following Helene: ‘I don’t have time for red tape’” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — At a news conference, DeSantis said he directed state agencies to lift the “bureaucracy” on restaurants following Helene. The executive order will streamline Helene’s recovery efforts and remove barriers for businesses impacted by the storm. “So, we are here to announce that I’ve directed the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to issue an emergency order so that businesses like Roy’s that were devastated in Hurricane Helene and want to be creative — can stay in business,” DeSantis said, highlighting just one business benefiting from the executive order. The Governor said the emergency order from DBPR will “allow Roy’s food truck to quickly begin serving food and drinks to patrons while they’re rebuilding their standing restaurant.”

“Ashley Moody warns Floridians of disaster-related scams amid Helene recovery efforts” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Attorney General Moody is warning Floridians of disaster scams in the aftermath of Helene. Moody said residents need to make sure that services are “legitimate” before signing a contract” and noted that many qualified contractors are “usually in high demand and become booked up for months.” Additionally, the Attorney General’s Office said scammers may pretend to be FEMA officials to “prey on vulnerable Floridians.” Floridians should note that no state or federal disaster-relief agency will ask for personal information over the phone. In person, state and federal workers will “carry identification and will not ask for or accept cash.”

“Jimmy Patronis dispatches investigators to bust fraudsters during Helene recovery” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Some 13 teams consisting of around 80 members of law enforcement have been deployed across Florida to nail fraudsters looking to take advantage of Helene victims during the recovery from the storm. Chief Financial Officer Patronis dispatched the investigators to engage in a public awareness campaign to alert residents and businesses to post-Helene scams and fraud. Patronis has dubbed the operational groups “Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams.” Patronis said residents need to have a healthy bit of skepticism if they are approached by potential workers who claim they can help them recover quickly and cheaply.

“Insurer disputes damning whistleblower claims from ‘60 Minutes’ report; Dems call for action” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The company named in a bombshell “60 Minutes” report about insurers severely shortchanging Florida homeowners after Hurricane Ian says reporters omitted key details about the issue and what it’s done to improve. Democratic lawmakers say the damning exposé, which included evidence that adjuster reports were reduced by more than 90% in some cases, is more proof that the Legislature must act. At the center was Sarasota adoption lawyer Jeff Rapkin and his family, whose steel roof was ripped off during the storm. After Ian passed, they called their insurer, Heritage Insurance, which sent a licensed adjuster to assess the damage. Rapkin told CBS the adjuster surveyed the damage to their roof and home interior and determined the house would probably “need to be completely rebuilt.” Heritage sent them a $15,000 check three months later and increased their premiums. The Rapkins are now suing the company for breach of contract and fraud.

“Florida’s strict homeless law kicks in Tuesday” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — A revolution in how Florida handles its homeless starts Tuesday. A new state law will ban people from sleeping on public property and could force massive changes in how cities and counties respond to the growing unhoused population. Enforcing the ban may mean exponential increases in arrests of those with nowhere to sleep, advocates say. The new law allows private individuals and groups to pursue litigation to force compliance, but that is not allowed until Jan. 1, offering a respite before the law’s most profound effects. Proponents of the law have praised the litigation clause as a way to crack down on lax local governments.

“Action-speeding ‘HOPE Card’ program for domestic violence survivors to begin rollout” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — On Oct. 1, the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a new program will begin rolling out to help speed protective action for existing or potential domestic violence survivors. It’s called, for short, the HOPE Card program and it will enable victims of domestic violence and those at risk of abuse to quickly prove the existence of a court-authorized protective order and the parties involved. The program resulted from legislation (SB 86) last Session, spearheaded by Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book of Davie, Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb of Davie, and Republican Rep. Traci Koster of Tampa. Last Session, lawmakers unanimously approved the measure, which authorizes the Office of the State Courts Administrator to issue the HOPE Cards.

“Floridians can now order Margaritaville license plates honoring Jimmy Buffett” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Tuesday marks the effective date of HB 403, which directs the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) to develop a Margaritaville license plate, named for Buffett’s famous tune and business brand and 11 other specialty tags. Tuesday is also when the plates go on sale, though FLHSMV must receive at least 3,000 orders before it begins pressing them. Parrotheads can order their plate online. They must pay an extra $25 per year above regular vehicle registration fees. Proceeds from the Margaritaville plate sales will go to Singing for Change, a nonprofit Buffett created that, since 1995, has provided more than $17 million in grants to community-based organizations, particularly those in low-income and impoverished areas. Lawmakers last Session overwhelmingly supported the measure, sponsored by St. Pete Beach Republican Rep. Linda Chaney. Stuart Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell carried the bill’s upper-chamber companion.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“Biden: Congress ‘may have to’ come back to approve disaster funding” via Lauren Egan of POLITICO — Biden said he may ask Congress to return early from its pre-election recess to pass supplemental disaster money to address the “broad and devastating impacts” of Helene. “That is something I may have to request,” Biden said briefly at the White House. He said he did not yet know how much money he would request and said, “no decision has been made yet.” Biden also said he expects to travel to North Carolina as soon as Wednesday or Thursday, once a presidential visit would not be disruptive to the rescue and recovery effort. Biden, who spent part of the weekend at his Delaware beach house, defended his and Harris’ whereabouts during the storm.

Jared Moskowitz ‘stands ready’ for Session on Helene recovery cash — U.S. Rep. Moskowitz said he’ll return to D.C. “immediately” if Biden calls for Congress to convene to pass a supplemental spending bill to fund Helene recovery efforts. “I stand ready to return to Washington to immediately ensure FEMA has the resources to help the communities devastated by Hurricane Helene,” the South Florida Democrat said. “ … As the only former emergency management director in Congress, I have been sounding the alarm for months that this would be a problem if we just left for recess without properly funding FEMA during the height of hurricane season. Congress must show that it can still deliver for the American people in their hour of greatest need. So, let’s get back to work and pass a bipartisan, long-term solution with no poison pills or politicking involved.”

—“Florida federal officials want Congress ensuring FEMA, SBA have money to address Helene damage” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Rick Scott connects local governments, constituents to FEMA resources following Helene” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Scott’s Office said it will work closely to connect services between the FEMA and Florida governments, adding that much of the state will need assistance as the full devastation of Helene comes into view. “This was a major storm and it demands a well-coordinated response and recovery effort,” the Naples Republican wrote in an email blast to constituents. “Just as I have for the past week, I am continuing to be in constant communication with our Mayors, law enforcement, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), utilities, business and community leaders and state and local officials to make sure we are getting them the help they need to assist families.”

“Cory Mills heads to North Carolina with supplies, search and rescue team in Helene recovery” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — Republican U.S. Rep. Mills of Port Orange is bringing disaster aid to Asheville, North Carolina, with supplies for victims, a ground team, and two helicopters for search and rescue missions. Mills is an Army Veteran who has previously helped to evacuate Americans trapped in Afghanistan, Israel and Haiti. “Americans deserve support from their government. Not the pattern of abandonment this administration has shown,” Mills said during one of the missions to get Americans back home in March. This time, the Representative from Florida’s 7th Congressional District is partnering with Mercury One to help aid those in need. The team will be on the ground and available to help with search and rescue missions.

Meanwhile … “Accused gunman pleads not guilty of attempting to kill Trump at Florida golf course” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Ryan Wesley Routh, a felon who authorities say drove from North Carolina to South Florida with a plan to kill Trump, pleaded not guilty Monday to attempting to assassinate the former President while he was playing golf in mid-September at his club in West Palm Beach. Routh, 58, is accused of setting up a “sniper’s nest” in the bushes surrounding the golf course after traveling with a semi-automatic rifle in mid-August to carry out the attempted execution. Routh entered his not-guilty plea Monday before Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart. The magistrate judge read the indictment’s five charges and asked Routh if he understood them. His assistant federal public defender entered his not-guilty plea and asked for a trial by jury, which was granted. No trial date has been set.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Four Miami-Dade Commissioners, ex-Miami Beach Mayor endorse Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Cordero-Stutz is adding five more local leaders to the list of those supporting her bid for county Sheriff. The new entries include four fellow Republicans — Miami-Dade Commission Vice Chair Anthony Rodriguez and Commissioners Kevin Cabrera, René García and Rob Gonzalez — and one Democrat, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine. Each offered a statement explaining his support. Rodriguez, a former state Representative, said Cordero-Stutz has proven repeatedly during her nearly three decades with the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) “that she is a leader who can bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.”

“Alexcia Cox campaign for Palm Beach State Attorney nabs HISPAC endorsement” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Cox’s campaign for Palm Beach County State Attorney just scored an endorsement from the West Palm Beach-based Hispanic Political Action Committee (HISPAC). “Our endorsement is offered because of your unwavering commitment to the needs of the community, initiatives to ensure our (residents’) voices are heard, and improve communication between the County’s neighborhoods,” the HISPAC Endorsement Committee told Cox in a statement. “We look forward to the policies you will fully develop and bring forward to engage all our community in the voting process.” Cox is running to succeed State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a fellow Democrat also backing her.

“Fort Pierce Mayor election: 12-year incumbent and political unknown face off Nov. 5” via Jack Lemnus of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson is vying for her fourth term in office against political unknown Uline Daniel in the Nov. 5 General Election. The city’s most significant issues are jobs, crime, development, and a Brightline station. Hudson, 80, is a Fort Pierce native and retiree from the health care industry with prior service on City and County Boards and Commissions. She said her dozen years’ experience as Mayor makes her most qualified to propel the city forward. Daniel, 49, is a former teacher and current Realtor with no previous government experience. On her website, she says it’s time for a change and touts her grasp of the community’s needs as her reason for running.

“Sebastian residents to vote on extending City Council terms” via Laurie K. Blandford of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Should Sebastian City Council members serve for two years or four years? Voters will decide in the Nov. 5 election. Extending the term would save money, give Council members more time to learn the ropes, and avoid high turnover that’s disruptive to staff. But it also would take longer to vote out undesirable representatives. About 62% of voters rejected a similar referendum in 2011, according to Indian River County Elections Supervisor Leslie Rossway Swan. The city currently has elections yearly, with two members elected in even-numbered years and three elected in odd-numbered years. Extending the term would eliminate the more expensive odd-year elections, which cost $3 per registered voter.

“St. Lucie Tax Collector candidates address growth and extra revenue services” via Gianna Montesano of Treasure Coast Newspapers — St. Lucie County Tax Collector Chris Craft, a Democrat, will face Republican challenger Gabby Rothman in the Nov. 5 election. If Craft wins, it will be his fourth term leading the office, which facilitates your paying various taxes to different agencies, getting licenses for driving, hunting and fishing, and registering your boat. Craft oversaw the construction of the $6.3 million Tradition tax office in 2018. At the time, the county had only two tax collector offices. Craft said he does not plan to build more or add offices in existing buildings. He cited low wait times because services are mostly by appointment only.

“‘Middle Class Summit’ to highlight socioeconomic tools, feature notable South Florida leaders” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Elected officials, community leaders, nonprofit executives and industry experts will convene for a two-day forum this week to discuss America’s middle class and how to strengthen and grow it in Florida. The Middle Class Summit, organized and hosted by the Opportunities Industrialization Centers of South Florida (OIC-SFL), runs Wednesday and Thursday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Tickets are free and available to the public. Its goal: To develop and highlight actionable solutions to some of today’s most pressing socioeconomic issues, from disparities in education and housing unaffordability to criminal justice reform and the rising costs of child care, health care and everyday living expenses.

“Memorial Healthcare welcomes competitor Broward Health’s CEO as its leader. What comes next?” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — On Wednesday evening, physicians and executives at Memorial Healthcare System watched closely as the Board of Commissioners went through their regular monthly agenda. An air of tension permeated the room as the audience eagerly awaited what the new interim CEO of Memorial had to say. Shane Strum took the podium, and people listened, hanging on his every word. Memorial Healthcare System had landed in an unthinkable position, and its employees wanted to know what would happen next. “I think we have a strong team in place. I think we have a lot of opportunities. I am going to make sure we take the time to address everything,” Strum told the crowd.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Helene knocks out jet-fuel pipeline for Orlando International Airport” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando International Airport’s only pipeline supplying jet fuel is currently inoperable due to flooding from Helene. Still, the issue is not expected to affect travelers. The Central Florida Pipeline, a 110-mile pipeline running from the Port of Tampa to Orlando, is not operating as of 1:50 p.m. Monday, according to Victoria Oddi, a representative for Kinder Morgan, the company that owns the pipeline. An airport spokesperson said the problem arose because some pipeline equipment took on saltwater during the hurricane and could not operate adequately. Oddi said the pipeline is expected to return to service later Monday. She said the company is working with customers, including Orlando International, to minimize the impacts of the damage.

“Randy Fine strikes back as Judge moves forward with contempt hearing” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — Rep. Fine’s contempt of court hearing is set to move forward this week despite a string of last-minute legal maneuvering. Meanwhile, Fine has called House leaders to open an impeachment case against Circuit Judge Scott Blaue, escalating his criticism of the Judge in the case. Blaue called Fine and his lawyer, Orlando attorney Ryan Christopher Rodems, back to court earlier this month after the Brevard County legislator was caught on camera appearing to give the middle finger and making other gestures during an Aug. 19 virtual court hearing. The contempt hearing is set for Tuesday, Oct. 1. Fine has denied any misconduct.

“Fact-checking new claims (and revisiting older ones) from second Orange-Osceola State Attorney debate” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The debate rematch between Orange-Osceola State Attorney candidates Andrew Bain and Monique Worrell on Sept. 20 was as fiery as the first — and came with new claims that raised questions of accuracy, while rehashing older ones made a week earlier. The Orlando Sentinel reviewed several of them for which evidence could be found. Two earlier claims are also being revisited as the campaigns offered more data to support their points, although some remain questionable. The Sentinel asked each campaign to support statements their candidates made in response to a series of questions at their most recent debate at the Citrus Club in downtown Orlando.

“Osceola Commission Districts 1, 3 races focus on controlling growth” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Osceola County residents Nov. 5 will decide the fate of two County Commission seats — both featuring newcomers trying to oust longtime Democratic incumbents in races focused on controlling growth and traffic. Five contenders between the two races are fighting for the opportunity to help solve traffic headaches in a county that’s seen its population balloon to over 388,000, according to the latest census data. That’s a figure that’s more than doubled in the last decade. Growth is only expected to continue as Commissioners struggle to find a balance between new development, traffic congestion, and the increasing number of homeless people. Commissioners make $104,808 annually.

“Ponce Inlet paramedic was investigated, accused of killing his patients” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — In the Ponce Inlet fire station, Kyle Oberst made a dark confession to his fellow firefighter paramedics. He admitted to making mistakes on the job and said he accidentally killed some of his patients. That’s all according to a 2021 Ponce Inlet investigative report. But if Oberst hurt his patients, he never reported it to the Fire Chief or the Department’s medical director. The town could not confirm the critical facts like the patients’ names, when the incidents happened, or if Oberst falsified medical reports to cover it up. However, the town’s investigative report ruled, “There is sufficient testimony to conclude that, at the very least, firefighter Oberst concluded that the level of care he provided, as a paramedic, contributed to the death of a patient.” Oberst wasn’t the only employee being investigated.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Pinellas barrier islands and beaches reopen Tuesday. What comes after Helene?” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County’s barrier islands, walloped by Hurricane Helene, will finally reopen to the public at 4 p.m. Tuesday. As cleanup efforts begin, there are a few things to know before heading out. For the past few days, access to the islands has been limited to residents, businesses, licensed contractors, and tow trucks with work orders. Beaches reopen tomorrow, but Pinellas officials are urging people to stay away if they can. “If you really don’t need to be out there, please, please don’t go out there,” said Cathie Perkins, Director of Pinellas County Emergency Management, during a county news conference. The priority remains assessing and reporting damages and repairing broken water lines.

— “Free food, water and tarps being made available for barrier islands residents” via Spectrum News

“Duke Energy: It may take weeks for Pinellas beaches to fully regain power post-Helene” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — While Duke has said it’s working to restore power to homes and businesses that are structurally sound, the hardest-hit parts of the Pinellas beaches could endure outages well into October. “Once we gained bridge access to the Pinellas County barrier islands, it became evident that damage to the region was far more significant than what communities encountered on the mainland,” read a Duke update sent out by the company. “We expect it could be weeks, not days, before all service to these areas are fully restored.” Ana Gibbs, a spokesperson for the utility, said “several thousand” customers have homes or businesses too damaged to be safely electrified.

“City government rallies to help storm victims” via Mark Parker St. Pete Catalyst — The City of St. Petersburg helped ensure those affected by Hurricane Helene had hot meals, laundry facilities, and transportation over the somber weekend. The federal government also announced that aid applications would open Sunday. The much-anticipated news provided some relief for residents who realized the long road to recovery ahead after three days of damage assessments. City and Pinellas Suncoast Transit Agency (PSTA) have partnered to provide two weeks of fare-free bus service due to Hurricane Helene’s “unprecedented impacts.” At least 15,000 homes flooded in St. Petersburg, and many more people lost their vehicles and refrigerators full of food. The St. Pete Emergency Zero Fare Program launched Monday morning and runs through Sunday, Oct. 13.

“Affected by storm, Rays announce local recovery plans” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — The Tampa Bay Rays and team owner Stuart Sternberg will donate $1 million to Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Team officials have also ensured that affected employees have critical resources. The announcement came three days after Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik pledged $2 million. Two days after, the Glazer family, who own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, committed $1 million to relief efforts. Many St. Petersburg stakeholders questioned why the Rays had not made a public statement in the aftermath of a storm that killed at least nine Pinellas County residents. While Tropicana Field hosted thousands of electric crews throughout Helene, many residents expected to hear from their local professional sports franchise.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Helene sounded like freight trains in Monticello; then the roar of chain saws took over” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network-Florida — Helene uprooted the pecan tree in the Hudson family’s yard and another a mile away at the Craigs‘. The Craigs’ pecan tree obliterated their roof, while the one at the Hudsons’ smacked against grass and road. But both families were relieved it wasn’t worse. Angela Craig, for one, was beneath her tree when it began to fall. She didn’t realize it then, but the close call became apparent when she stepped inside, closed the door, and heard the thud right above. Yet, even then, Craig’s first thought wasn’t about herself — she ran to the back of the house to check on her sons. They were unharmed.

“‘I feel defeated’: Storm-weary Keaton Beach residents ponder rebuilding after Helene” Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network-Florida — Everybody told Glenda Padgett her daddy built their home strong. But it wasn’t strong enough for Hurricane Helene. Hours after Helene made landfall just 2 miles up the coast in Dekle Beach, Padgett stood beside an empty concrete pad. The day before, there was a blue two-story house with a three-bedroom and two-bath on top and two apartments on the bottom. “It’s just beyond me. I never thought this house would go,” she said. Keaton Beach was still trying to recover from Hurricane Idalia, which crushed the Nature Coast a little over a year ago when Helene came roaring through.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

—“Widespread flooding from Helene destroys several homes in Bradenton” via Julia Hazel of Spectrum News

“Sarasota area cultural venues making repairs after Helene damage” via Jay Handelman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — While the storm surge from Hurricane Helene devastated parts of the Sarasota area, leaders of several arts organizations located on or near the water say they’re feeling lucky that damage was limited even though two venues had to close temporarily. Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point has been closed since the storm but is expected to reopen Wednesday after a power outage, though it will take longer for The Ringling Museum to make needed repairs and reopen Ca’ d’Zan, the John and Mable Ringling mansion. Ringling Executive Director Steven High said a couple of loose boats hit the lower terrace on the water side of the home, damaging some tiles that he said are replaceable.

“Locals return to Anna Maria Island homes and businesses broken by Helene” via Jesse Mendoza and Gabriela Szymanowska of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Tall mounds of sand lined the sides of a broken Gulf Drive as residents and business owners returned to Anna Maria Island on Saturday morning for the first time since Hurricane Helene. Manatee County estimates that 230,471 structures were affected by wind or storm surge produced by Helene countywide, with coastal areas taking the brunt of the damage. Residential damage is estimated at $153.1 million, and commercial damage at nearly $2 million. Like many of her neighbors, former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she was devastated to see her ruined home. She has lived on Anna Maria Island since 1969 and in her Holmes Beach house since 1997 but has never seen floodwater inside her home.

“Siesta Key residents grapple with Helene’s storm surge, worst they’ve ever seen” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Taped to a mailbox on Siesta Key’s Palm Island was a hastily written construction paper sign: “Charge your phone.” An arrow pointed toward an elevated home on an inlet. The cobblestone driveway was slick with grime. The walk up felt like navigating the world’s filthiest ice-skating rink. It was a gorgeous Friday afternoon on the key — birds chirped from the power lines as the sun hung high and hot, unabated on the cloudless day. At the base of the three-car garage was a folding table holding a tangled array of chargers connected to a surge protector. There sat Carlo Loricco in a camp chair, charging his phone. With a ball cap worn low, he looked almost bemused by the situation.

“‘Catastrophic’: Venice residents survey damage to homes, jetty following Helene” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — When visitors stepped into Bela Urban’s house on Golden Beach Boulevard in Venice, they called it a museum. The native Hungarian had lived in the home a short walk from the Gulf of Mexico since 2002, and he filled it with one-of-a-kind furniture pieces from across the world. Portraits, pictures and his late wife’s needlepoint creations lined the walls. Beyond a price, Urban said, and irreplaceable. The furniture was underwater by Thursday night, with Hurricane Helene’s fierce winds driving the sea toward Florida’s Gulf shoreline. And now, the pieces are piled on the curb outside his house — ruined and ready for waste management to collect. Some framed works survived, but others were lost to the water.

“DeSantis announces plan to repair Anna Maria Island in Helene’s aftermath” via Ryan Callihan and Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — DeSantis announced plans to restore Anna Maria Island’s main road two days after Hurricane Helene battered Manatee County as it stormed through the Gulf of Mexico. The barrier island — a popular area that many locals call home and a world-renowned tourist attraction — is nearly unrecognizable after the Category 4 hurricane demolished roads, homes and businesses. Helene piled up to 5 feet of sand along Gulf Drive and the island’s neighborhood roads. The hurricane’s powerful, record-setting storm surge tore through doors, busted windows, and crushed furniture. Manatee County Commissioner Mike Rahn described the conditions on Anna Maria Island as “all bad.”

“Bradenton Beach City Attorney: Claims of 2-year power restoration timeline are false” via Gabriela Szymanowska of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Bradenton Beach city officials are debunking a viral social media post that claims it will take up to two years for electricity to be restored to the south part of the city. The social media post, circulating over the weekend, claims it will take one to two years to restore power to areas south of Cortez Road because FPL doesn’t have the equipment or will need to replace it. Bradenton Beach City Attorney Ricinda Perry confirmed those claims are not true. Perry said that Florida Power and Light officials haven’t yet finished their assessment to determine the timeline for power restoration as they are waiting to gain access to the area.

— TOP OPINION —

“Live, on-air fact-checking? That was so last month.” via Alexandra Petri of The Washington Post — I am so glad they learned their lesson after the last debate and will not be offering live, on-air fact-checking for the Vice-Presidential Debate.

First, because there is no such thing as fact. Objective reality doesn’t exist! We all live in a cave grasping at shadows, with no ability to tell truth from falsehood. A televised debate between two people vying to be one heartbeat away from the presidency is no time to try any funny business by implying that, actually, some things are true, and others aren’t. No, sir! That would be obvious media bias. Who are you, the Pope? And even the Pope is only right when he sits in a certain chair. Are you in that chair?

The question is not, who is right. The question is, who is persuasive?

The only job of the media is to make certain that everyone gets to go on TV and have fun! They keep sending reporters places to find out information, instead of just letting people talk, and then writing down verbatim what they said, without comment, as they ought to do.

Fortunately, artificial intelligence will replace us all soon!

No, this is good for the media to understand. If you bothered to learn anything about the reality you inhabit, the polite thing to do is keep it to yourself. Especially if a candidate for high office is speaking!

Should a person be fact-checked more just for saying more ridiculous things? No. That would be unfair.

Imagine how unfair it would be if you carried an umbrella only on days when it was raining. Why, people might think that it rained on some days and not on others!

And it would be your fault for making them think that, by wielding your umbrella in such a pointed way.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump numbers show how GOP went wrong on immigration” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Trump’s support among Hispanic voters increased just a little bit in the 2016 Election — Trump received 28% of the Latino vote to Mitt Romney’s 27%. But then, in 2020, after Trump had been in office for four years, he won 38% of the Hispanic vote. Of course, it’s important to remember that Harris still leads Trump among Hispanic voters, just as earlier Democrats led in past campaigns. But if she is to win, Harris will need high levels of support from minority voters. Right now, she doesn’t appear to be getting it from Hispanic voters. It’s a long way from 2012 and the GOP autopsy. If Trump does indeed perform well with Latino voters in the final election results, it would be worthwhile for some Republican Party leaders, past and present, to ask themselves: What did he get right in appealing to Latino voters that we got so wrong?

“DeSantis doubles down as legal controversy over abortion, marijuana ads mount” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Attorney General Ashley Moody last week blew off legal controversy over the DeSantis administration’s taxpayer-financed campaign against two amendments on the November ballot — one that would reverse the state’s six-week abortion ban, the other legalizing recreational marijuana — arguing to the Florida Supreme Court that laundering political messaging through state agencies is “just good government.” Moody’s court filing was of a piece with DeSantis’ maximalist view of his authority: he possesses “supreme executive power” so vast he can pick and choose which laws to follow. In this case, that law is a Florida statute that bans state officials from using public resources to influence the outcome of an election.

— ALOE —

“How many hurricanes will it take for the FHSAA to change the high school football schedule?” via Jon Santucci of the Fort Myers News-Press — Sometimes it feels like the FHSAA doesn’t realize what the ‘F’ stands for. It’s Florida. This is the same as the peninsula on the southern tip of the United States, with the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. Yet here we are again, in hurricane season, and reminded that the Florida High School Athletic Association has no contingency plan for the inevitable storms and inclement weather that wreak havoc on the football schedule yearly. Hurricane Helene caused devastation last week. As of Monday morning, five weather systems were being closely monitored on both sides of the state.

“Florida gas prices rise 7 cents while oil prices dip” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida rose 7 cents, week over week, according to the latest numbers from AAA — The Auto Club Group. On Monday, the average Sunshine State cost for a gallon of gas was $3.17. Last Monday, it was $3.10, just one cent more than the previous Monday. That’s despite falling oil prices. According to Reuters, oil prices declined on Monday. They were predicted to drop for the third straight month amid a strong supply outlook and demand outweighing concerns about mounting hostilities in the Middle East. The price of oil influences about half the price of gasoline.

“HBO ‘Chimp Crazy’ tells how abused Tonka came to live at Fort Pierce sanctuary” via Gianna Montesano of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Tonka, a famous chimpanzee that PETA and actor Alan Cumming spent nearly a year searching for in a bizarre animal-rights legal battle, has been at the Save the Chimps sanctuary in western St. Lucie County since June 2022. Tonka starred with Cumming in “Buddy” and appeared in other Hollywood movies, including “George of the Jungle” and “Babe: Pig In the City.” Now his story is the main focus of “Chimp Crazy,” a buzzed-about HBO docuseries that premiered Aug. 18 and was directed by Eric Goode, who also directed the “Tiger King” docuseries for Netflix. Tonka went from Hollywood to a Missouri breeding compound, which People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals helped shut down.

