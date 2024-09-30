Alexcia Cox campaign for Palm Beach State Attorney nabs HISPAC endorsement

Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Alexcia Cox’s campaign for Palm Beach County State Attorney just scored an endorsement from the West Palm Beach-based Hispanic Political Action Committee (HISPAC).

“Our endorsement is offered because of your unwavering commitment to the needs of the community, initiatives to ensure our (residents’) voices are heard, and improve communication between the County’s neighborhoods,” the HISPAC Endorsement Committee told Cox in a statement.

“We look forward to the policies you will fully develop and bring forward to engage all our community in the voting process.”

Cox is running to succeed State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a fellow Democrat who is also backing her. Others endorsing Cox include the Palm Beach Police Benevolent Association, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, Palm Beach-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, County Clerk Joseph Abruzzo and 21 local Black leaders.

She said in a statement Monday that she is “deeply honored” by the HISPAC nod.

“Our community deserves leadership that listens, understands, and fights to achieve justice for all residents to keep Palm Beach County safe,” she said. “As our next State Attorney, I continue to fight violent crime and stand up for victims everywhere. I look forward to working together to ensure Palm Beach County remains safe and just for all.”

An 18-year veteran prosecutor who leads the county’s domestic violence unit, conviction review unit and the State Attorney’s North and South satellite offices, Cox would make history with a win this year by becoming Palm Beach’s first woman and Black person to serve as State Attorney.

She captured 64% of the vote in a three-way Primary race on Aug. 20 to secure her spot as the Democratic candidate on the General Election ballot. Voters will choose on Nov. 5 between her, Republican lawyer Sam Stern and no-party candidate Adam Farkas.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.