Gov. DeSantis greenlights emergency order for food truck replacement of destroyed restaurant

Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to survey wreckage wrought by Hurricane Helene, promising state help with recovery.

And that help extends to business owners for whom the historic storm surge brought calamity and uncertainty, such as the owners of Roy’s Restaurant in Steinhatchee.

“I have directed the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to issue an emergency order so that businesses like Roy’s that were devastated in Hurricane Helene and want to be creative can stay in business. DBPR’s emergency order will allow Roy’s food truck to quickly begin serving food and drinks to patrons while they’re rebuilding their standing restaurant,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said that the owner “vowed to rebuild,” but “wanted to try to figure out what options they have to be able to stay afloat” while doing so, leading to an ad hoc solution.

“They wanted to utilize a food truck that’s been donated to them to be able to host restaurant operations from that site,” DeSantis added.

“I know a lot of people will rally. I know a lot of our first responders and we will eat there. They’ll spend a lot of money there so it could be very good, but you have bureaucracy. And so the bureaucracy was saying, well, we don’t know, that’s not the way to do it. And my message is, I don’t have time for bureaucracy. We don’t have time for red tape.”