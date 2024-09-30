September 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis greenlights emergency order for food truck replacement of destroyed restaurant

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 30, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Florida pollsters find both recreational pot, abortion access measures short of 60% support

APoliticalHeadlines

Here’s how you can help with Hurricane Helene recovery

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Annette Taddeo named ‘Gun Sense Candidate’ by Moms Demand Action

DeSantis steinhatchee EOG x
'We don't have time for red tape.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to survey wreckage wrought by Hurricane Helene, promising state help with recovery.

And that help extends to business owners for whom the historic storm surge brought calamity and uncertainty, such as the owners of Roy’s Restaurant in Steinhatchee.

“I have directed the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to issue an emergency order so that businesses like Roy’s that were devastated in Hurricane Helene and want to be creative can stay in business. DBPR’s emergency order will allow Roy’s food truck to quickly begin serving food and drinks to patrons while they’re rebuilding their standing restaurant,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said that the owner “vowed to rebuild,” but “wanted to try to figure out what options they have to be able to stay afloat” while doing so, leading to an ad hoc solution.

“They wanted to utilize a food truck that’s been donated to them to be able to host restaurant operations from that site,” DeSantis added.

“I know a lot of people will rally. I know a lot of our first responders and we will eat there. They’ll spend a lot of money there so it could be very good, but you have bureaucracy. And so the bureaucracy was saying, well, we don’t know, that’s not the way to do it. And my message is, I don’t have time for bureaucracy. We don’t have time for red tape.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAlexcia Cox campaign for Palm Beach State Attorney nabs HISPAC endorsement

next'Florida North': Gov. DeSantis says post-Helene rescue mission as relevant as Haiti, Israel ops

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories