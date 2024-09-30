September 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida pollsters find both recreational pot, abortion access measures short of 60% support
Image via Adobe.

Jacob OglesSeptember 30, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Middle Class Summit’ to highlight socioeconomic tools, feature notable South Florida leaders

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott connects local governments, constituents to FEMA resources following Helene

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Tampa Bay area Sheriffs back ‘champion for public safety’ Michael Owen in HD 70

Woman with referendum ballot making decision on white background, closeup
But with high numbers of voters undecided, Victory Insights said both amendments have a path to victory.

A Florida-based polling firm finds support for ballot initiatives on abortion and marijuana both under the necessary 60% threshold to pass. But Victory Insights pollsters say both measures still have paths to victory.

The Republican-led firm, which has an office in Naples, found more than 54% of likely voters in Florida intend to support Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational pot use by adults. Meanwhile, 29% intend to vote down the measure. Constitutional amendments must reach 60% support to pass and become part of the state constitution.

But in a polling memo, senior pollster Ben Galbraith said the critical number in the survey may be those still in the undecided column. Almost 17% of respondents have yet to make up their minds.

“Though support for Amendment 3 still lags behind the 60% threshold, it’s clear that voters heavily favor it,” Galbraith wrote. He goes on to say supporters have “ample opportunity to pick up the remaining 6% support needed to pass the measure.”

Pollsters report a 4.4-percentage-point margin of error.

Support appears more dicey for Amendment 4, which would reverse Florida’s strict restrictions on abortion passed after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Just shy of 50% of voters say they intend to vote for the measure, according to the poll. Just over 29% say they are firmly against the amendment.

“This is lower than the support for Amendment 3, and well below the 60% threshold needed to pass,” Galbreath wrote, “but it’s important to note that more than 1 in 5 voters remain undecided, providing ample opportunity for the amendment to pick up another (about) 10% support in order to reach the threshold.”

About 72% of Democrats surveyed support the recreational pot measure. An even higher percentage of Democrats, about 76%, support reversing Florida’s abortion restrictions.

But 48% of Republicans oppose the abortion measure and just 23% support it, significantly hindering the path to 60% of the overall vote. In contrast, 43% of Republicans oppose recreational pot, but 39% support the measure.

Both amendments enjoy about 57% support now from voters belonging to neither major party.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVictor Crist says 'Taj Mahal' not his fault — blames Marco Rubio

nextFlorida GOP says voters will reward Rick Scott's 'tremendous leadership'

One comment

  • Cheesy Floridian

    September 30, 2024 at 1:01 pm

    First things first, the poll was done by a republican led firm.
    2nd, who did they speak to regarding these amendments? It’s telling because a lot of other polls from different firms say that both Amendments, especially the abortion one, are closer to 60%. I really feel that with how DeSantis has been pushing the state to the right, a lot of people are going to come out in support for both of these amendments.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories