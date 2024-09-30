Florida GOP says voters will reward Rick Scott’s ‘tremendous leadership’

Democrats are investing in the stretch run of the Senate race, but the Chair of the Republican Party of Florida claims it’s all for naught.

“Senator Rick Scott has delivered for Floridians time and time again,” said Chair Evan Power. “The latest attempt by the National Democrats to funnel millions of out-of-state dollars into Florida will be as unsuccessful as the last two. Floridians know the tremendous leadership they have in Senator Rick Scott and their Republican leadership, and they will not trade it for a failed, out-of-touch career politician like Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.”

Last week, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced a multimillion-dollar investment into Florida and Texas, two states with Republican Senators that they believe can be flipped in November.

“Senate Democrats are expanding the map and going on offense,” said U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, the DSCC Chair.

Peters, a Michigan Democrat, also called out Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in saying that the “DSCC has been preparing to take advantage of Sens. Cruz and Scott’s damaged standings in their states — and now our efforts in Texas and Florida are accelerating. Democrats have strong candidates running effective campaigns in both states, and as we escalate our communications against Sens. Cruz and Scott we will crystallize the case against them.”

Republicans don’t buy that.

“No amount of New York and California farm money will be able to cover for the fact that Mucarsel-Powell is unknown in many of Florida’s counties because she rarely ventures outside of big cities,” Power added. “Senator Scott has visited all 67 counties and knows the local leaders Florida voters trust. Florida voters will turn out to reject the failed policies Democrats have forced our nation to endure over the last four years.”

The Real Clear Polling average shows a 4.3-percentage-point lead for Scott over his Democratic challenger. Some individual surveys have been closer, of course.