Tampa Bay area Sheriffs back ‘champion for public safety’ Michael Owen in HD 70

Republican candidate Michael Owen is rounding up plenty of law enforcement support as he continues his bid to succeed Republican Rep. Mike Beltran in House District 70.

Owen’s campaign announced that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, and Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells are all backing Owen over Democratic candidate Luther Keith Wilkins.

“Michael Owen is a steadfast supporter of law enforcement, and I’ve had the opportunity to work with him on important issues during his tenure as a County Commissioner,” Chronister said.

“He is a true leader and someone first responders regard as a champion for public safety. I am proud to endorse Michael Owen to serve as State Representative for Florida’s District 70.”

Owen departed his District 4 seat on the Hillsborough County Commission to run for the House after Beltran announced he would not pursue another term.

“As Florida has grown, so have the demands put on our brave men and women serving in law enforcement,” Nocco said.

“We need leaders in Tallahassee like Michael Owen, who recognize the sacrifice and commitment it takes to be in law enforcement and will have their backs as our state continues to be a world-class destination for decades to come.”

Wells echoed that message, rounding out the set of law enforcement backers.

“Having representatives in Tallahassee who understand the importance of protecting our communities and what that means for our state as a whole is vitally important,” Wells said.

“In Michael Owen, we have just that. I’m proud to stand with him in his quest to represent his community in Tallahassee, and I’m excited to work together to keep our region and state safe.”

The last cycle featured a red wave for Republicans, as they overperformed expectations in most races. But even with that caveat, Beltran still won comfortably, defeating Democrat Junior Salazar by nearly 26 points. That likely means Republicans should hold onto the seat in November.

The district is home to nearly 57,000 Republicans, representing nearly 39% of the total electorate, while Democrats make up just 30% of eligible voters with less than 44,000 registered voters. At 42,000, there are nearly as many independent voters, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

Owen has also heavily outraised Wilkins this cycle. He brought in more than $46,000 through his campaign account, and since filing in mid-June, he raised nearly $48,000 more via his political committee, Common Sense Conservatives.

Wilkins, meanwhile, has raised less than $2,700 total in outside cash and also added a loan of $1,100. Owen has spent most of the money in his campaign account but still holds nearly $88,000 between that account and his PC as of Sept. 20. Wilkins retains around $430.

Now, Owen can also tout the support of Sheriffs in and around HD 70.

“There is nothing more important to the success of Florida and our area than the safety and security of its neighborhoods, businesses, residents and visitors,” Owen said.

“The work these Sheriffs and the brave men and women who serve our community do plays a central role in making Florida the most law enforcement friendly state in the country. I look forward to working with them to do all we can to continue Florida’s legacy as a pro-law enforcement state that values the rule of law.”