Rick Scott connects local governments, constituents to FEMA resources following Helene

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s Office said it will work closely to connect services between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Florida governments, adding that much of the state will need assistance as the full devastation of Hurricane Helene comes into view.

“This was a major storm, and it demands a well-coordinated response and recovery effort,” the Naples Republican wrote in an email blast to constituents. “Just as I have for the past week, I am continuing to be in constant communication with our mayors, law enforcement, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), utilities, business and community leaders and state and local officials to make sure we are getting them the help they need to assist families.”

Florida’s congressional delegation in the aftermath of the storm will be focused on providing county governments with access to FEMA as well as with direct assistance to constituents.

Scott’s Office has also provided a list of federal resources available, as President Joe Biden has declared much of Florida a major federal disaster area. For those with internet access, the office has pointed to online portals for FEMA services, food mapping, the National Flood Insurance Program and general guides on recovering after a natural disaster.

Scott has traveled much of the Big Bend in the areas that took direct hits from the Category 4 Hurricane late Thursday and early Friday, as well as coastal communities that suffered flooding well after the storm passed.

“On Saturday, I stopped by Cedar Key in Levy County to meet with Sheriff Bobby McCallum, and Anna Maria Island in Manatee County to meet with Sheriff Rick Wells,” Scott said.

“In both communities I spoke with local law enforcement and emergency management officials to check in and assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Helene. Since Wednesday, I have also visited Hillsborough, Bay, Franklin, Taylor, Levy, Pasco, Pinellas and Hernando counties, and I will continue to travel throughout the Gulf Coast to meet with emergency management officials and assess damage. My offices around the state are here to help Floridians every step of the way. If you or someone you know needs help with a federal issue or agency, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.”