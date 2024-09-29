Joe Biden declares major disaster declaration for Florida in wake of Hurricane Helene

A major federal disaster declaration has been declared for Florida by President Joe Biden in the wake of Hurricane Helene and the destruction it inflicted on the state.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Sunday morning that federal disaster assistance is now available for multiple counties that were raked by Hurricane Helene as it plowed into the Gulf Coast and Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 storm Thursday evening. But several counties that aren’t in the Big Bend area also eligible for federal assistance as Helen pushed a large storm surge throughout most of Florida’s West Coast.

“The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor and Wakulla counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” a FEMA news release said Sunday.

There is additional federal funding that can help tribal lands, some governments and nonprofit organizations along with cost-sharing programs that sustained damage, but maybe not as much as the immediate impact areas of the hurricane. Those counties include Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

There is additional hazard mitigation programs statewide available also on a cost-sharing basis.

For now, the Federal Coordinating Officer for those programs is John E. Brogan who was appointed to handle oversight of the federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

As of Sunday morning, there were at least 64 deaths blamed on Hurricane Helene in the United States. While the Big Bend area of Florida, especially Steinhatchee and Cedar Key, among other rural areas sustained heavy damage among more than most other areas, flash floods and wide-scale devastation in multiple states north of Florida saw equally stunning catastrophes.