Hurricane Helene reopens Midnight Pass — for now

The storm surge from Hurricane Helene reopened Midnight Pass in Sarasota County — at least temporarily.

Amid the destruction caused by the Category 4 hurricane over a massive stretch of Florida’s Gulf Coast, the impact on the topology on a barrier island could reshape a decadeslong debate. As recently as this month, Sarasota County Commissioners addressed the controversy around a historic pass that has been closed since 1983.

Numerous videos shared on social media, many shared on the Restore Midnight Pass Now group on Facebook, show water now flowing between the Gulf of Mexico and Little Sarasota Bay. It’s unclear how deep a channel has formed, but it appears large enough to be seen by small aircraft.

Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, also confirmed that the pass had opened.

As recently as this month, Sarasota County Commissioners voted to lobby the Legislature for a change in law to allow a reopening of the waterway, based on the fact that it was closed by man and not nature.

Such an effort has pitted environmental groups and government agencies against one another almost since the pass first was closed, an action that initially took place to protect homes, including one belonging to the late artist Syd Solomon.

The Midnight Pass Society, which has formed in multiple iterations over the years, has advocated for Sarasota County and the state of Florida to reopen the pass.

“It’s time to bring the natural beauty of Little Sarasota Bay back to life,” reads a website for the Midnight Pass Society.

The Legislature this year budgeted $500,000 for a study of the impacts of dredging the pass to allow water to flow.

But environmental groups have long fought against such steps, saying the ecology of Little Sarasota Bay has changed since the pass first closed. Moreover, the group said there are signs that at this point, any dredging would prove unsuccessful.

“Historically, Midnight Pass lost its tidal exchange many years ago,” said Glenn Compton, Chair of Manasota-88. “We’re doubtful dredging it open would ever be successful.”

He was surprised to hear the storm surge from Hurricane Helene resulted in water flow but said the question now will be if that lasts.

“If it remains open, if it is indeed open, it would be way too early to say what will change,” he said. “If it has reopened, there is no reason to dredge it, but I am doubtful it’s going to remain open for any period of time.”

It’s also too soon to see if the reintroduction of saltwater into the estuary environment in Little Sarasota Bay will have a significant effect on the natural habitats there.

But if the pass has permanently been reestablished, that may just end the debate over the cost and consequence of government action.

“Whatever happens, this is pretty much going to be determined by the natural forces taking place,” Compton said. “If mother nature determines to reopen the Pass, then so be it.”