June 11, 2024
Mike Owen announced HD 70 run, Christine Miller switches to Hillsborough Co. District 4

Staff ReportsJune 11, 20245min0

Michael Owen
Mike Beltran's surprise retirement is shaking up Hillsborough County's 2024 political landscape.

State Rep. Mike Beltran’s surprise retirement just remade the landscape for Hillsborough County Commission races.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen, a Republican, will run for state House District 70 to succeed Beltran.

“I’ve seen firsthand on the County Commission, just how important it is we have conservative voices willing to speak up for fiscal responsibility, the rule of law and common sense, conservative values,” Owen said. “The opportunity to fight for those principles across our entire state is an exciting one and I’m ready to work with our great Governor, Ron DeSantis, to help continue to keep Florida free,”

Owen’s departure will leave a vacancy on the County Commission. Christine Miller, a Republican previously running for a District 6 seat, will swap races to run for Owen’s District 4.

“Commissioner Owen is a fighter for East Hillsborough and our community is a much better place because of his service,” Miller said.

“Throughout this campaign, I’ve talked about how my desire to serve was rooted in my love of my community. It’s with that in mind that I’ve filed paperwork to run in District 4 and continue to build on Commissioner Owen’s legacy of conservative leadership.”

The switcheroo comes after Beltran, the current HD 70 representative, announced he would not seek a fourth term representing parts of southern Hillsborough and northern Manatee counties.

Owen will join Republican Jessica Harris in the race, setting up a GOP Primary. The winner will take on Democrat Luther Keith Wilkins in the November General Election, though the district skews Republican.

More than 61% of voters there supported DeSantis’ re-election in 2022, and almost 56% of voters there in 2020 supported Donald Trump in the presidential election.

But the creation of an unexpected House GOP Primary may eliminate a county nomination contest. The shuffle will have implications for Hillsborough County races, eliminating an incumbent from the mix and leaving Jim Davison the only remaining Republican vying for District 6.

Miller will have a huge advantage in her new race for District 4, with nearly $50,000 banked. She’ll face Democrat Jonathon Chavez, who has raised just over $5,000, and no party-affiliated candidate Matthew Taylor, who has raised less than $8,000.

Owen said he’s ultimately ready for a policy voice at the state level.

“This coming election could be the most important one of our lifetime. We need conservative warriors who aren’t afraid to stand with President Trump, help secure our borders, and fight to protect taxpayers and combat skyrocketing inflation,” Owen said.

“I’m ready to take a proven record of conservative results and fight for Hillsborough County, and our entire state, in the Florida House of Representatives.”

___

Jacob Ogles, Peter Schorsch and Janelle Irwin contributed to this report.

Staff Reports

