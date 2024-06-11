June 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Recreational marijuana campaign raised more than $5M, spends more

Jacob OglesJune 11, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Debra Tendrich first to qualify for HD 89 race, vows to ‘serve all Floridians’ if elected

HeadlinesInfluence

Progress Florida and Florida Watch release ‘People’s First’ report card

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Florida pollster finds Donald Trump with 10-point lead in state

Trulieve remains Smart & Safe's biggest donor. The campaign brought on Ax Media to promote Amendment 3.

Recreational marijuana backers raised more than $5 million since the Florida Supreme Court authorized a constitutional amendment for the ballot.

Smart & Safe Florida, the group behind the petition effort for Amendment 3, reported almost $5.23 million in new donations in April and May, a period that coincides with the high court decision.

“We are proud to have expanded our industry support for Smart & Safe Florida,” said Steve Vancore, a spokesperson for Smart & Safe. “With a growing number of industry partners engaged in this effort and a new Fox News poll showing a large majority of Republicans, Democrats and independents support Amendment 3, it’s clear Floridians are more ready than ever to legalize recreational adult-use marijuana.”

Florida legalized marijuana for medical use in 2016. Now many of the companies producing cannabis as medication also want it legal for use by those without a prescription.

Trulieve, Florida’s largest medical marijuana company, supported much of the ballot drive to put a new constitutional amendment up for vote. That has continued, with the Clearwater-based company donating another $5 million to the campaign on April 22.

But since it was clear the measure would go up for a vote, more donors have aided the campaign. Insa in Tallahassee donated $144,000. Green Sentry Holdings, the Fort Lauderdale-based parent company for Med Men, gave $50,000. Urban-Gro, a Colorado-based cannabis retailer, sent $6,400 to the effort.

Meanwhile, the campaign also received dozens of donations worth less than $1,000, some writing checks for just a couple of bucks.

To pass, the amendment will require 60% support from voters in the General Election in November.

The strong fundraising came as the group also spent $5.9 million over the same two-month period. Most of that was accounted for in $4.9 million in professional services with Ax Media, a media placement operation connected to Axiom Strategies.

That alone signaled the involvement of national political players in the effort to legalize responsible adult use of cannabis in the state.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProgress Florida and Florida Watch release 'People’s First' report card

nextDebra Tendrich first to qualify for HD 89 race, vows to ‘serve all Floridians’ if elected

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

11 questions politicos want answered during Florida candidate qualifying week

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more