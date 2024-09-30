Jimmy Patronis dispatches investigators to bust fraudsters during Helene recovery

Some 13 teams consisting of around 80 members of law enforcement have been deployed across Florida to nail fraudsters looking to take advantage of Hurricane Helene victims during the recovery from the storm.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis dispatched the investigators to engage in a public awareness campaign in hopes of alerting residents and businesses to post-Helene scams and fraud. Patronis has dubbed the operational groups “Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams.”

Patronis said residents need to have a healthy bit of skepticism if they are approached by potential workers who claim they can help them recover quickly and cheaply.

“Just minutes after a storm, the bad actors and scam artists will swoop in and try to take advantage of people at their most vulnerable time. It’s despicable, and that’s why I have deployed my Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams to the Big Bend area to be on the lookout for bad actors trying to make a buck off the damage caused by Hurricane Helene,” Patronis said in a news release Monday.

“These anti-fraud strike teams consist of trained insurance fraud investigators with specialized knowledge of homeowners and auto insurance fraud, and they will be on the ground in the impacted areas to ensure residents know the signs of fraud and lawbreakers are held responsible.”

Sunday, Patronis issued a directive to bolster his fraud-fighting teams, who “will take appropriate legal action, including arrest, prosecution, and/or issuance of civil penalties for anyone who is engaging in fraudulent insurance practices.”

In addition to looking for fly-by-night construction and recovery scams, 15 members of Patronis’ staff are on the lookout for insurance fraud. That personnel come from the Division of Insurance Consumer Services and Division of Insurance Agent and Agency Services.

Ultimately, Patronis advises Floridians to be cautious, especially when asked to sign any documents in the recovery phase post-Helene.

“As you work to recover, don’t feel pressured by anyone and DON’T SIGN ANYTHING! We have also deployed insurance specialists to help walk policyholders through the claims process if needed. If you or a loved one believes they have fallen victim to post-storm fraud, report it to my office immediately by calling our Insurance Fraud Hotline at 1-800-378-0445,” Patronis said.

In addition, Patronis’ Office has issued a list of tips to help spot fraud in the recovery phase. Common indicators of post-storm fraud include:

— A contractor, service provider (i.e., tree removal or debris removal company, etc.), or restoration professional who offered to waive or discount your insurance deductible.

— A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional that has received payment and has failed to provide any repairs to your home.

— A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional who offered to provide repairs at a cash-only discounted rate and has failed to provide repairs to your home.

— A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional who has failed to provide any repairs to your home and has stopped responding to your contact attempts.