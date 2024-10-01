Jacksonville Transportation Authority takes over some Nassau County services

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is moving into servicing a special transportation responsibility in Nassau County along Florida’s First Coast.

As of Tuesday, JTA is taking over as the Community Transportation Coordinator for the transportation disadvantaged residents of Nassau County. Initially, JTA will oversee life-sustaining trips and medical transportation for the Nassau County agency and its local coordinating board. JTA will then gradually move into providing services for the Nassau County Council on Aging (NCCOA).

“We are honored to be entrusted with this important responsibility by the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “We have been working together on this transition for months, and I am confident it will go smoothly as we continue providing Nassau County citizens the transportation services upon which they rely to stay safe and healthy.”

While JTA will be running the services in Nassau County, residents who are considered eligible must reside in Nassau County. They also must fill out an application form to qualify for the services, which will run from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Fares will stay at $2 per trip.

“We feel confident that the JTA has the resources and capacity needed for a robust public transportation service today and into the future,” said Janice Ancrum, NCCOA President and CEO. “It is especially gratifying knowing that Nassau TRANSIT has played an important transportation role in our county for more than four decades and will continue through the JTA.”

Ford said the move and decision to get JTA involved in the Nassau County transportation services was not made lightly and involved extensive review.

“We have worked closely with Nassau County Council on Aging to understand the current services, vehicles, geography and most importantly, the customers who depend on this program. The JTA will continue deploying outreach staff to ensure any concerns that may arise are resolved as promptly as possible,” Ford said.

Regular updates will be provided, including on the following websites: www.jtafla.com and www.nassautransit.org , as well as via social media through @JTAFLA on Instagram and Facebook.