4 Miami-Dade Commissioners, ex-Miami Beach Mayor endorse Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Sheriff

Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz is adding five more local leaders to the list of those supporting her bid for county Sheriff.

The new entries include four fellow Republicans — Miami-Dade Commission Vice Chair Anthony Rodriguez and Commissioners Kevin Cabrera, René García and Rob Gonzalez — and one Democrat, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

Each offered a statement explaining his support.

Rodriguez, a former state Representative, said Cordero-Stutz has proven repeatedly during her nearly three decades with the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) “that she is a leader who can bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.”

“Her hands-on approach and her ability to work with local, state, and federal agencies have made a significant impact on crime prevention efforts,” he said. “I am proud to endorse Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Sheriff and have no doubt that she will continue to put the needs of our residents first.”

García, a former state Senator, called Cordero-Stutz’s experience “unmatched.”

“In her extensive career with the MDPD, she has proven her commitment to maintaining a system that is not just reactive, but proactive in addressing safety issues,” he said. “I got to witness her expertise and professionalism in the aftermath of the Surfside Champlain Towers collapse. Rosie knows this community and understands the complexities of running a law enforcement agency in a large, diverse county like ours. I wholeheartedly support her campaign for Sheriff and look forward to her leadership in this new role.”

Cabrera said Cordero-Stutz “understands the complexities of our county, from its diverse neighborhoods to its evolving public safety challenges.” Gonzalez described Cordero-Stutz “a great leader with exceptional experience and an excellent reputation.”

Levine, who served on former President Barack Obama’s U.S. tourism advisory task force before winning the Miami Beach mayoralty in 2013, said Miami-Dade residents and leaders don’t want the county to become like the “unsafe cities” of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“Miami-Dade County, compared to any other city in America, is incredibly safe, and Rosie is a part of that safety,” he said. “Rosie has been in the trenches. She started from the bottom up. She has been a cop. She has been there 28 years. … When it comes to law enforcement, there is no Republican or Democratic way to keep residents safe — there is just the right way, and I know that Rosie has the right way to do that. I am honored to endorse Rosie, and I know that she will be a fantastic Sheriff.”

The new nods Monday follow others from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, and U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez. She also carries support from the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, the Hispanic Police Officers Association, 27 current Florida Sheriffs, former Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, several of her former Primary opponents and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat.

She said she is “truly honored” to have the support of Cabrera, García, Gonzalez, Levine and Rodriguez.

“They have all demonstrated their dedication to improving the lives of Miami-Dade residents through their work,” she said. “I look forward to the possibility of working alongside them as we continue to strengthen our law enforcement efforts, prioritize community safety, and ensure a smooth and transparent transition to the Sheriff’s office.”

Miami-Dade voters this year will elect their first Sheriff since 1966, when the county eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the Sheriff’s Office. Today, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava serves as the de facto Sheriff and has an appointed Police Director and Chief of Public Safety who report to her.

That will soon change. In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff by January.

Levine Cava is backing Reyes, a longtime executive of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office specializing in prisons who joined the Miami-Dade administration in 2022. In his role as Chief of Public Safety, Reyes oversees the county’s Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments.

Others endorsing Reyes include Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, many local elected officials, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, National Association of Police Organizations, the South Florida AFL-CIO, SEIU Florida and several other union and advocacy organizations.

Cordero-Stutz and Reyes have agreed to debate in English on Oct. 6.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.