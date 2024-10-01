Gov. DeSantis says convicts are helping out with Helene cleanup

Gov. Ron DeSantis says prisoners are helping the state recover from Hurricane Helene.

Speaking in Horseshoe Beach, DeSantis remarked on “debris” being cleaned up by inmates, which facilitates taxpayer savings.

“We’re utilizing our resources. We’ve got low-security inmates that are out there who do normal prison labor. The Department of Corrections is bringing them to help with hurricane cleanup,” DeSantis said.

The Governor went on to discuss savings from them being “out there cleaning up in the debris, which would cost us way more money if you had to do that through some of these private contractors.”

It’s unclear how many convicts have been tasked with storm recovery.

Visitation at some facilities was curtailed for a few days, being reinstated on Sunday. And more than 4,600 inmates were relocated to hardened facilities ahead of the storm’s landing.

The Governor didn’t just talk about prison labor on Tuesday, however. He also said he doesn’t expect any October surprises in the form of a Special Session to address Hurricane Helene impacts.

The state doesn’t have “plans to do it now because we haven’t been presented with the need to do it now,” DeSantis said, noting that the state’s disaster preparedness fund exists for contingencies like storm recovery.

The Governor’s Office also announced Tuesday that power outages are below 50,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, with more than 2.35 million accounts restored.