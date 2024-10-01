‘Walk this Way’ program launched in Florida during pedestrian safety month

Florida is drawing in more and more residents every year. But with the increase in population comes increasing safety risks, and some of the most treacherous are facing pedestrians in the Sunshine State.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are launching a new public awareness campaign known as “Walk this Way” during October, which is National Pedestrian Safety Month. The new campaign is designed to increase awareness of those who walk along streets in the state.

“Pedestrian-involved crashes continue to increase, as does Florida’s population and visitors. However, some simple safety tips can keep you and your loved ones safe,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II.

“Pedestrians should always use crosswalks or designated street crossings, remain attentive when crossing the street, and watch and listen to their surroundings rather than a cellphone. Drivers should always use caution and be on the lookout for pedestrians, being extra alert near intersections or populated areas.”

Just since 2019, accidents in Florida involving pedestrians have increased by 5%, along with increasing numbers of fatalities, according to Florida statistics. In 2019, there were 9,752 wrecks in the state that involved pedestrians. Some 735 of those crashes caused fatalities to pedestrians with 1,526 resulting in serious bodily injuries. In 2023, those figures jumped to 10,276 accidents with pedestrians in the state, 779 resulting in fatalities and another 1,431 resulting in serious bodily injury.

“As we mark Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month, we invite all Floridians to foster a culture of safety and respect on our streets,” said Florida Police Chiefs Association President Charles Vazquez of the Tampa International Airport Police Department. “Every driver and every pedestrian has a role in building a community where safety is the path we all choose to walk. Together, let’s be vigilant, be aware, and ensure that every journey — whether on foot or behind the wheel — is a safe one.”

The “Walk this Way” program involves some simple tips for both pedestrians and motor vehicle operators. Pedestrians are encouraged to stay safe and “walk this way” by following these proactive measures to cross the street:

— Be visible to drivers by wearing bright clothing and reflective materials during the day and using a flashlight at night. Never assume that a driver sees you and try to make eye contact as they approach.

— Walk on sidewalks when available. If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

— Stay alert and avoid using headphones. It’s important to be able to hear traffic and other pedestrians. Don’t text or use your cellphone when crossing the street.

— Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections whenever possible. Look for cars in all directions and wait for a safe gap in traffic.

— Don’t cross the street between parked cars. If you have to cross mid-block, yield the right of way to vehicles on the roadway.

— Only cross an intersection diagonally when traffic control devices authorize it.

— Be mindful of cars entering or exiting driveways and backing up in parking lots.

— Don’t walk under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as they impair your abilities and judgment.

Safety tips for motorists include:

— Always look out for pedestrians. Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions like nighttime or bad weather or when visibility is low.

— Slow down and be ready to stop when entering a crosswalk to allow pedestrians to cross safely.

— Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and follow speed limits, especially in school zones and neighborhoods.

— Drivers must yield to pedestrians legally crossing the street at intersections, including bicyclists.

— If motorists fail to yield, they face a minimum citation of $164 and 3 points on their driver license.

— All sides of an intersection are considered crosswalks, and drivers should be prepared to stop for various situations like emergency vehicles, buses and cyclists.

— Be extra cautious when backing up and always be aware of pedestrians in your path.