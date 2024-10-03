October 3, 2024
AT&T cuts a big check, launches connectivity center for Helene disaster areas
Image via AT&T

Janelle Irwin Taylor

AT&T Mobile Connectivity Center
The company is also matching employee contributions to recovery efforts.

AT&T is donating $300,000 to assist communities impacted by Hurricane Helene, directed to various support agencies throughout the Southeast.

Of the funding, $50,000 will go to the Florida Disaster Fund to help impacted communities there.

The company is directing $100,000 to North Carolina, for the United Way of North Carolina.

Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee will each receive $50,000.

Additionally, AT&T is matching 100% of employee relief contributions made to select organizations, including The Red Cross, SBP and the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, AT&T’s heart goes out to the affected communities,” AT&T Southeast Coastal States President Venessa Harrison said. “We have thousands of team members across Helene’s path working to restore services in the communities where we live and work, and we are proud to support and work alongside these community organizations as they help rebuild.”

AT&T has also opened a Mobile Connectivity Center in Steinhatchee, which took the brunt of Hurricane Helene’s landfall and caused widespread damage. The center will assist the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office with its relief efforts.

The company has also deployed a Mobile Connectivity Center to Asheville, North Carolina, which experienced historic flooding. The flooding and storm knocked out much of the area’s cell service and power outages are still widespread. The center provides an air-conditioned mobile unit open to the public, complete with laptops, charging stations and Wi-Fi.

AT&T has also mobilized its Emergency Operations Center to provide around the clock support to AT&T staff so they can access resources needed to restore connectivity to disaster areas.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

