October 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Barack Obama backs Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s U.S. Senate bid

A.G. GancarskiOctober 4, 20244min3

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Dockworkers’ union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to negotiate new contract

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.4.24

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Mark Wilson: When unions hurt seniors, it’s time for a change

Barack Obama image via DMP campaign
'And maybe in this election, that’s exactly what we need.'

The last two-term Democratic President wants to ensure Rick Scott isn’t a two-term U.S. Senator.

Barack Obama, who carried Florida in 2008 and 2012’s general elections, is endorsing Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the latest sign that national Democrats believe Florida may be in play this election cycle.

Obama offers aspirational rhetoric in his testimonial for the Ecuadorian-American candidate, telling Sunshine State voters the election is “too important to sit out,” while noting thematic similarities between her personal narrative and his own.

“Debbie’s story isn’t typical, but then, neither was mine. And maybe in this election, that’s exactly what we need,” Obama suggests, noting her immigrant background, her “growing up in a dictatorship,” and her first job in a “donut shop for minimum wage,” which is ironic given the incumbent Senator’s first business was a donut shop, which he said he bought so his mother would have a job.

“It is an incredible honor to receive President Barack Obama’s support and endorsement in this critical race,” said Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

“It was President Obama who led the historic effort to pass the Affordable Care Act, which now provides health care for over 4 million Floridians – and I plan to continue that critical work in the halls of the U.S. Senate. President Obama’s unmatched leadership and legacy of hope, change, and unity have inspired so many of us to follow the calling of public service. I couldn’t be more proud to have his support as we work towards creating a more united Florida where everyone, regardless of who they are or where they come from, can live and thrive in the Sunshine State.”

Scott and Obama had a chilly relationship during the six years he served as Governor during the Democrat’s presidency, often lamenting that he didn’t have a “partner in the White House.”

The endorsement’s timing is particularly interesting given that Obama is emerging on the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, whose campaign has sent surrogates to the Sunshine State, but has not seen the Vice President or her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hold a rally in Florida yet.

Whether Obama’s endorsement is a courtesy or a harbinger of increased effort by the presidential ticket down the stretch in Florida remains to be seen, but Democrats certainly would welcome increased engagement.

The RealClearPolitics polling average in Florida shows Scott up by four points, but some public polling has been closer. While no surveys show Mucarsel-Powell ahead, Scott’s campaign announced a $10 million TV buy this week, suggesting that the incumbent sees the race as competitive.

See the video below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.4.24

nextDockworkers’ union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to negotiate new contract

3 comments

  • Bobblehead Kammy

    October 4, 2024 at 6:59 am

    Sorry Debbie. Not even Obama can save you. Maybe the donut shop will take you back.

    Reply

    • Tom

      October 4, 2024 at 7:26 am

      You seem awfully confident. I mailed my ballot back yesterday and she had my vote. Who knows what might happen. R’s are only up 4 points in FL and nobody believes pollsters anyhow so maybe it’s within the margin of error and the state could turn purple again.

      Reply

  • It’s Complicated

    October 4, 2024 at 7:18 am

    The political advantage Rick Scott has had in every race he’s run in is boatloads of cash. It’s very difficult to overcome.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories