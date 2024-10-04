Barack Obama backs Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s U.S. Senate bid

The last two-term Democratic President wants to ensure Rick Scott isn’t a two-term U.S. Senator.

Barack Obama, who carried Florida in 2008 and 2012’s general elections, is endorsing Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the latest sign that national Democrats believe Florida may be in play this election cycle.

Obama offers aspirational rhetoric in his testimonial for the Ecuadorian-American candidate, telling Sunshine State voters the election is “too important to sit out,” while noting thematic similarities between her personal narrative and his own.

“Debbie’s story isn’t typical, but then, neither was mine. And maybe in this election, that’s exactly what we need,” Obama suggests, noting her immigrant background, her “growing up in a dictatorship,” and her first job in a “donut shop for minimum wage,” which is ironic given the incumbent Senator’s first business was a donut shop, which he said he bought so his mother would have a job.

“It is an incredible honor to receive President Barack Obama’s support and endorsement in this critical race,” said Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

“It was President Obama who led the historic effort to pass the Affordable Care Act, which now provides health care for over 4 million Floridians – and I plan to continue that critical work in the halls of the U.S. Senate. President Obama’s unmatched leadership and legacy of hope, change, and unity have inspired so many of us to follow the calling of public service. I couldn’t be more proud to have his support as we work towards creating a more united Florida where everyone, regardless of who they are or where they come from, can live and thrive in the Sunshine State.”

Scott and Obama had a chilly relationship during the six years he served as Governor during the Democrat’s presidency, often lamenting that he didn’t have a “partner in the White House.”

The endorsement’s timing is particularly interesting given that Obama is emerging on the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, whose campaign has sent surrogates to the Sunshine State, but has not seen the Vice President or her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hold a rally in Florida yet.

Whether Obama’s endorsement is a courtesy or a harbinger of increased effort by the presidential ticket down the stretch in Florida remains to be seen, but Democrats certainly would welcome increased engagement.

The RealClearPolitics polling average in Florida shows Scott up by four points, but some public polling has been closer. While no surveys show Mucarsel-Powell ahead, Scott’s campaign announced a $10 million TV buy this week, suggesting that the incumbent sees the race as competitive.

See the video below.