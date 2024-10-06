Orange County gives out free sandbags as experts warn to prepare for Hurricane Milton

With another storm threatening Florida this week, Orange County government is once again giving out free sandbags to residents Monday and Tuesday.

Bring a shovel. Orange County will provide the rest — the sand and the bags.

With winds currently 40 mph, Tropical Storm Milton is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and develop into a potential Category 2 or 3 hurricane in the next few days although experts are unsure the storm’s direct path yet.

“Now the million-dollar question is: Where is Milton going to go, and what impacts may it bring?” said Jamie Rhome, the National Hurricane Center’s deputy director, in a new video update.

The projections show the hurricane with a maximum of 100 mph winds with Rhome said, calling it a “potentially very impactful hurricane over the Florida peninsula on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

“A landfall in Florida is a certainty next Wednesday,” wrote Noah Bergren, Fox35 Orlando’s weeknight meteorologist on X. “If you live in Central Florida or south-central Florida, I would strongly advice taking the weekend to start freshening up and getting your hurricane plan into motion. I will be getting extra batteries and food today myself.”

Orange County’s free sandbags will be available 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday at six parks throughout the county.

“Orange County Public Works Roads and Drainage Division is delivering sandbags and sand to select parks to meet demand. Residents will be provided with 10 unfilled sandbags and directed to the sand pile on site,” the county said in a press release.

The locations are:

— Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

— Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

— Clarcona Horse Park: 3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703

— Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

— Meadow Woods Recreation Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

— West Orange Recreation Center: 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

“Individuals with special needs who need sandbag assistance should contact Orange County 311 by dialing 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111,” the county said in a press release.