Ron DeSantis reappoints Florida Public Service Commission member

A member of the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has again been appointed to the panel that oversees essential service such as public works and communication in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this month that he has named Michael La Rosa to the PSC. The appointment for the next term won’t be official until Jan. 2. The Florida Senate still has to confirm the appointment in Tallahassee as well.

La Rosa was first appointed to the panel in 2020, so the DeSantis move is returning him to the commission.

La Rosa is from Saint Cloud and a businessman and veteran of Florida politics. He is a founding partner and Vice President of La Rosa Development, a member of the board for La Rosa Holdings and La Rosa Realty.

La Rosa was also an elected official in Florida and served in the state House of Representatives for District 42. He served in the Florida House from 2012 to 2020.

La Rosa is also a current member of the Florida Virtual Schools Foundation Board of Directors. La Rosa earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from the University of Central Florida.

The Florida Public Service Commission is the regulatory board in the state overseeing electric, water, natural gas, telephone and other communications services among other public services and utilities. The PSC is also an agency that consumers can file and report grievances or suspected grievances.

Consumers needing help with solving regulated utility issues, can reach PSC Consumer Assistance at 1-800-342-3552, by e-mail at [email protected], or through the PSC Web site at www.FloridaPSC.com.