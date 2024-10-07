Florida political leaders reflect 1 year after Oct. 7 attack on Israel

Monday marks one year since the deadly Oct. 7 attack on civilian neighborhoods in Israel, where Hamas terrorists murdered some 1,200 people and took hostage 254 others, of whom more than 100 remain in captivity.

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, surrounding hostile forces including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Iranian regime fire rockets and missiles at the lone Jewish-majority nation at a seemingly incessant rate.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 41,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between militants and civilians. And across the globe, antisemitic incidents — already at a record high before the attack — skyrocketed in its aftermath, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Sunshine State is home to America’s third-largest population of Jewish people, an estimated 672,435 as of last year, representing 3% of the population. Most reside in South Florida.

Florida Politics reached out to many of the state’s politicians about how they feel on this infamous date and how they intend to observe it.

The re-election campaign of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, said he will hold a “Floridians Against Antisemitism” roundtable with Jewish leaders at Florida Atlantic University.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones of Miami Gardens, Chair of the Miami-Dade County Democratic Party: “We plan on releasing a public statement as well as attending local commemoration and memorial events in-district to mark one year since Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel. It is my honor to serve an incredibly diverse district in the State Senate and will always stand with the Jewish community.”

State Sen. Tina Polsky, a Boca Raton Democrat, said she plans to attend an event Monday at Temple Beth El in Boca Raton.

“In the past year, Jews around the world have faced a tidal wave of threats and antisemitism directly tied to the Israel-Hamas war. On campuses across North America, Jewish students are harassed and attacked for their identities, while Jewish institutions and communities are being targeted at unprecedented rates,” Polsky said.

“We mourn the loss of those taken from us on Oct. 7 and in the war since, and we stand in solidarity with those who lost loved ones due to the Hamas terrorist attack. It is critical that we forcefully condemn terrorism and the horrific, gruesome, attacks (and) we stand in solidarity with our ally, Israel, and reaffirm our commitment to its sovereignty and security. … Lastly, we call on Hamas to immediately surrender and release the hostages, so that this war and suffering can end for both Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

State Rep. Alex Rizo of Hialeah said he and other members of the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County, which he chairs, are writing a statement of solidarity prayer and remembrance. “Of course, there’s some optimism in there that those who are still held by Hamas will come home safely to their families, including Americans,” he said, adding that there may also be political statement later “about how upsetting it is that the Biden-Harris administration has continued to allow this to go on, and we see further escalation with no resolution in sight.”

State Rep. Alex Andrade, a Pensacola Republican: “I’ll be reaching out to my Jewish friends especially, and thinking about the families who were devastated by Hamas’ brutality. I’ll be praying and thinking about what we witnessed last year, and do my part to ensure we never forget.”

State Rep. Carolina Amesty, a Windermere Republican, said she remains steadfast in her commitment to supporting Israel and standing with its people.

“For me, this day represents both remembrance and action. It is not about honoring those we lost but also about reaffirming our unwavering support for Israel and its right to defend itself,” she said.

“It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of Israel in the face of terror and a call for us to continue advocating for its security and future. I will be joining my community in prayer for the victims and their families, and I will be delivering a public message to ensure we never forget the events of that tragic day. It is my hope that by bringing attention to the ongoing threats Israel faces, we can strengthen our resolve to stand against terrorism.”

State Rep. Fabián Basabe, a Miami Beach Republican, said he will spend the day visiting at Chabads and temples with his district’s Jewish community, finishing at a presentation at a shul in Bal Harbor.

“It is important for me that my constituents know their Representative is supportive and accessible at all times, and that I will continue to do everything in my power to make them feel safe and protected in our home,” he said. “Also, in the Jewish calendar, each ninth day of month is an important time of reflection. I will spend this day meeting with dignitaries and elected officials, prior to presenting our Holocaust Memorial with a check on behalf of the State of Florida as I believe expanding its educational impact is instrumental to the Never Again sentiment.”

State Rep. Dan Daley, a Coral Springs Democrat, said his team will attend a remembrance at the Jewish Federation of Greater Miami.

“This marks the one-year anniversary of the most vicious, terrifying and murderous day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. As we reflect on the tragedies we must stand resolute in urging the return of the hostages still held — some of whom are American citizens, and safety and security for all in the region,” he said. “Members of our Jewish community are marking their most holy of days and the start of the new year. May it be one filled with peace and healing.”

State Rep. Alina García, a Miami Republican who is running for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections, said she will pray the rosary, attend mass and go to as many Oct. 7-related events as possible.

“I will also use social media to remind people of the Oct. 7 barbaric attack on innocent lives,” she said. “Oct. 7 is a day of pain and suffering for all humanity. My heart goes out to all the victims and families of the hostages, murdered, tortured, raped. How can there be such brutality in the 21st Century? Oct. 7 is a reminder that we must be vigilant. Unfortunately, evil exists in the world. I stand with Israel. My prayers are with the men and women fighting for Israel, with the victims and their families. We can never forget, never again. I stand with Israel.”

State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Parkland Democrat, said she will attend a remembrance event at a local temple.

“This day will forever stand as one of the saddest and most disturbing days in world history,” she said. “No matter who you are, what you believe, or where you stand, we must always speak with one voice on this issue and stand against unprovoked and extreme violence against innocent civilians, as we continue to advocate for the release of the hostages. We must also always stand in support of our allies, like Israel, in their need to defend themselves even as we push for peace and a resolution to these kinds of conflicts.”

State Rep. Dotie Joseph, a North Miami Democrat: “What has been going on before, during and after Oct. 7 breaks my heart. I pray for lasting peace and no more lives lost not only in Israel, but also in Palestine, Haiti, the Congo, Sudan, Tigre, New Caledonia, and all the places experiencing immense pain that many of us will never know and cannot even fathom. May there be peace. Shalom. Salam. Lapè. Amani. Paz. La paix. Selami. Hépíng. Spokiy. Mir. Alafia. Udo. Heiwa. Shaanti.”

State Rep. Traci Koster, a Tampa Republican: “Every corner of America watched in shock and horror at the depravity and terror inflicted on innocent civilians a year ago. Since then, Israel has shown the world its resolve and unwavering commitment to rescuing every hostage and protecting their fundamental right to exist in peace and security. I join with so many of my colleagues in prayer that every hostage is returned and that Israelis are able to live in peace for generations to come.”

State Rep. Chip LaMarka, a Lighthouse Point Republican: “I plan to attend the Jewish Federation of Broward County on Sunday afternoon to observe and commemorate the one-year anniversary of the horrific attacks on our Jewish friends and family on Oct. 7.”

State Rep. Allison Tant, a Tallahassee Republican: “I will be in temple to mark this solemn day, and putting out a public statement in support of Israel.”

State Rep. Katherine Waldron, a Wellington Democrat: “As I did after the attacks of Oct. 7 by Hamas, I continue to stand with Israel, and it’s right to defend itself from terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis. It is unfortunate that women, children, and other non-combatants are put in harms way due to these terrorist’s organizations embedding themselves amongst the population, including under or within neigborhoods, hospitals, and schools. I can only pray for peace and that someday the people of the Middle East can live together as brothers and sisters.”

State Rep. Patricia Williams, a Pompano Beach Democrat: “I will be praying for shared space for healing, reflection, and resilience, encouraging participants to come together in solidarity and support for ALL affected families and communities. We are more alike than we are different. This day could be a powerful reminder of the importance of communities, healing, and support. Coming together in solidarity not only honors those affected but also fosters a deeper understanding and connection along us ALL. Encouraging reflection and resilience can inspire hope and collective strength.”

Miami-Dade Commission Chair Oliver Gilbert did not respond to a request for comment. At the County Commission’s Oct. 1 meeting, he sponsored a resolution reaffirming the county’s support of the people of Israel “after the unprovoked and unjustified attack on Oct. 7, 2023.” Commissioners René García and Micky Steinberg co-sponsored the measure, which passed unanimously.

Miami-Dade Commission Vice Chair Anthony Rodriguez said that in support of Israel, he will attend several events hosted in Miami-Dade on Monday.

“This day marks a somber reminder of the fragile state of peace and the need for solidarity against acts of terror,” he said. “It’s important to remember the lives lost and that we stand together, offering support to those affected by the attack. It is important to reaffirm our support to the people of Israel one year after the unprovoked and unjustified attacks on Oct. 7.”

Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado did not respond to a request for comment. However, she also sponsored a resolution last week — co-sponsored by García and Steinberg — reaffirming Miami-Dade’s ongoing condemnation and denunciation of hateful speech and bias-motivated violence against Jewish people, and to establish as county law that antisemitism is a form of racial prejudice, to conform with state law.

Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo: “I will be doing three things. At the City Commission meeting of Oct. 8, I will make a statement and call for a moment of silence. This Sunday, I am attending the Jewish Federation of Broward County’s “Marking One Year” event to represent my city. I will also be making a public service statement through city social media and my own.”

North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme: “As the City of North Miami, we will observe a solemn moment of silence to honor the victims of the tragic attacks of Oct. 7. We stand with those who lost their lives or were taken hostage by Hamas, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families affected. For us, this day serves as a painful reminder of the importance of peace and the resilience of those who continue to suffer in the aftermath of such violence. May the memory of all those who lost their lives forever be a blessing.”

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga: “One year since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack against Israel, I want to express my heartfelt solidarity with our community and those affected by this tragedy. In my capacity as the Mayor of Doral, I will join the Consul General of Israel and attend their official solemn ceremony. Also, during our Doral City Council meeting on Oct. 9, I will hold a moment of silence and remembrance to honor both the hostages and lives lost as a result of the attack.”

North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham said he’ll be attending events organized by the Israel Consul in Miami, including a large evening gathering on Miami Beach. North Bay Village will also light the 79th Street Causeway blue and white in solidarity with the victims of Oct. 7. “Oct. 7 will be commemorated in North Bay Village and across Miami-Dade as a gesture of solidarity for the victims and those still held hostage. We must remember and recognize both the victims and the root causes of the ongoing conflict, in order to advocate for peaceful solutions.”

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said he and members of the City Commission will reassert their support for Israel at a 9:30 a.m. ceremony Monday outside Miami Beach Fire Station No. 2 at 2300 Pine Tree Dr. The eight Miami Bach firefighters who volunteered to travel to Israel and fill in for some of the country’s first responders who were called to mililtary service shortly after the Oct. 7 massacre plan to attend. “We stand with Israel now and forever. In this moment of profound pain, we reaffirm our steadfast and unshakable support for freedom, democracy and the core values that bind us. The Oct. 7 attack is Israel’s 9/11 — an unimaginable tragedy that will never be forgotten — and only strengthens our resolve to stand united with Israel in teh face of evil.”

Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg: “At the Oct. 1 City of Aventura Commission meeting, I requested (and the Commission unanimously agreed) to fly the Israeli flag next to the American flag at Aventura Government Center on Oct. 7. Also on Oct. 7, myself and members of our Commission will be releasing a video produced in collaboration with Israeli Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky. Aventura officials will be a presence at numerous events throughout South Florida as we commemorate a dark day and continue our call to bring home each of the 101 hostages remaining in Gaza. Aventura will continue to have moral clarity as we stand firmly with Israel.”

Former state Rep. J.C. Planas, a Miami Democrat now running for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Election, said he will attend multiple events Monday.

“One year ago today, the world witnessed unimaginable horror as Hamas unleashed a wave of terror on Israel, resulting in the tragic loss of over a thousand men, women, and children. The anguish of that day still weighs heavily, and we continue to proclaim our commitment to justice for the victims as we demand the safe return of all hostages NOW,” he said. “My thoughts are with the grieving families, and my prayers are with those affected by this devastating ongoing conflict. We stand with Israel in pursuit of safety and freedom from violence, and we will not rest until every hostage is returned home.”

Former Pinecrest Mayor and Democratic state Rep. Cindy Lerner, who is running for the Miami-Dade Commission: “As a Jew, I was raised — as I raised my own children — to ‘never forget.’ My husband’s parents were Holocaust survivors, so for our family, that mantra was not an abstraction. The horror and tragedy of Oct. 7, 2023, is this generation’s reminder that antisemitism remains a threat across the globe. I will be praying for all those who lost loved ones on that tragic day and for the quick, safe return of the hostages still remaining in Gaza.”

Former Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors said he isn’t planning anything public. “Although my wife and I have planned to talk to our girls about it that day and teach them about what happened and the realities that led to it,” he said. “They are young, but there are still takeaways.”