October 7, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Governor suspends tolls, suggests Tallahassee as a landing spot for Milton evacuees
High tolls taking their toll on commuters? Florida lawmakers want to help with that.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 7, 20243min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Founder of Tampa-based Amscot kicks in $1M for Hurricane Helene relief

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

FEMA to close Florida recovery centers ahead of Hurricane Milton

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Gov. DeSantis again throws cold water on expectations of quick power restoration post-Milton

Fort Myers, USA - April 29, 2018: Road street highway green sign
Jacksonville is also an option.

As Hurricane Milton menaces Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending tolls for a good part of the state. He’s also suggesting that those leaving their homes should go north.

“Effective at 10:30 a.m., we are suspending all tolls in western part of Central Florida into Central Florida, as well as Alligator Alley,” DeSantis detailed at the Emergency Operations Center.

The Governor expects landfall “Wednesday or Thursday,” and though he typically says people don’t need to go far for storms, this one may be a different story.

If they are leaving, the northern part of the state would be a good option, according to the Governor.

“People sometimes will say, where do you evacuate to? They just want to get out. They don’t want to just stay local and they want to get out,” DeSantis said.

“Well, I think that probably the easiest route would probably be to go north if you’re in Central Florida because the way the storm looks, it looks like it’s going to have more of an impact on Central and southern Florida. Most of these places in Tallahassee and northern Florida likely aren’t going to see as significant of impact,” DeSantis said.

Evacuating to the south is not the Governor’s recommendation, given a track that “could shift further south.”

“If you do evacuate south, you may be ending up going to where you’re going to have a lot of the storm anyways. We saw that with Hurricane Ian. So just be mindful of that. But again, you don’t have to go hundreds of miles. That is not required. Any place that’s going to be open is a shelter. Florida hotels that are built, you know, within the last 20 to 30 years are all going to be able to withstand hurricane-force winds.”

Division of Emergency Management head Kevin Guthrie also suggested that Jacksonville could be an evacuation destination.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Fuel problem' to frustrate Milton evacuees. Hotels will also be a challenge

nextSt. Johns County distributes free sandbags Monday and Tuesday as east coast braces for Milton

2 comments

  • Billy Rotberg

    October 7, 2024 at 10:16 am

    Stay safe everyone!

    Reply

    • Bobblehead Kammy

      October 7, 2024 at 10:25 am

      Yes. Thank God we have an excellent Governor leading.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories