‘Fuel problem’ to frustrate Milton evacuees. Hotels will also be a challenge

The head of the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) is warning Floridians evacuating the impacts of Hurricane Milton that they may run out of gas on the road.

After saying the Category 4 storm’s approach merited “the highest evacuations we have ever seen, most likely since 2017,” DEM Director Kevin Guthrie suggested that there are “going to be some fuel problems” that could complicate those exit plans.”

“The Governor and I are bringing in about a million gallons of fuel. We’re already going to double down on that and try to get the 2 million gallons before landfall,” he said on the Weather Channel Monday morning.

“Fuel is going to be a problem,” Guthrie added.

And places to stay will be as well, but luckily the fiefdom of an old political rival of Gov. Ron DeSantis provides a refuge.

“Hotels are going to be a little bit of a problem. We may need to go a little bit further in inland, maybe over towards the Mouse, over at Disney World and in the Orlando footprint,” Guthrie said, suggesting that the Governor’s war against the once “woke” Disney corporation for objecting to a “Parental Rights in Education” law is now a distant memory.