October 7, 2024
‘Fuel problem’ to frustrate Milton evacuees. Hotels will also be a challenge
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management speaks during the Senate Select Committee on Resiliency, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski

2 million gallons of gas may not get evacuees from Florida's Gulf Coast very far.

The head of the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) is warning Floridians evacuating the impacts of Hurricane Milton that they may run out of gas on the road.

After saying the Category 4 storm’s approach merited “the highest evacuations we have ever seen, most likely since 2017,” DEM Director Kevin Guthrie suggested that there are “going to be some fuel problems” that could complicate those exit plans.”

“The Governor and I are bringing in about a million gallons of fuel. We’re already going to double down on that and try to get the 2 million gallons before landfall,” he said on the Weather Channel Monday morning.

“Fuel is going to be a problem,” Guthrie added.

And places to stay will be as well, but luckily the fiefdom of an old political rival of Gov. Ron DeSantis provides a refuge.

“Hotels are going to be a little bit of a problem. We may need to go a little bit further in inland, maybe over towards the Mouse, over at Disney World and in the Orlando footprint,” Guthrie said, suggesting that the Governor’s war against the once “woke” Disney corporation for objecting to a “Parental Rights in Education” law is now a distant memory.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

