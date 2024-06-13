Disney drops First Amendment lawsuit appeal against Ron DeSantis

The two-year fight that captured the nation’s attention between Gov. Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Co. is officially over.

On Thursday, Disney dropped the federal lawsuit appeal against DeSantis.

In January, a federal judge ruled against the entertainment giant, which had accused DeSantis of violating its freedom of speech. Lawmakers had pushed new laws targeting Disney, from its governing board appointments to its monorail safety inspections, after Disney spoke out against Florida’s parental rights law, known by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”

“A targeted campaign of government retaliation — orchestrated at every step by Gov. DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech — now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights. … In America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind,” Disney said in the lawsuit filed in April 2023.

Disney vowed to appeal after U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor stuck down the lawsuit this year.

“If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with. We are determined to press forward with our case,” Disney said in a statement at the time.

But in the past few months, Disney’s fight with Florida has simmered down.

Disney and the DeSantis-appointed tourism oversight board that provides the infrastructure for Disney World are now working together. The two sides settled their counter lawsuits against each other in March.

On Wednesday evening, hours earlier, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board approved a development agreement to continue to provide support as Disney World plans its next expansion and multi-billion investments into the next two decades.

“This new development agreement paves the way for us to invest billions of dollars in Walt Disney World Resort, supporting the growth of this global destination, fueling the Florida economy, and allowing us to deliver even more memorable and extraordinary experiences for our guests,” Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle said in a statement.

There were signs at Wednesday’s CFTOD meeting that Disney was giving up the lawsuit against DeSantis. At the last minute, the Board canceled an executive session to discuss the federal lawsuit against DeSantis.

Disney and DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a Florida Politics request for comment Thursday.