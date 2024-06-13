Nick Primrose gets some help in HD 18 race from friend and mentor Rick Scott

Republican House candidate Nick Primrose’s former boss is backing him as he seeks a House seat.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is endorsing Primrose in House District 18.

“Nick is a hard worker and I know he will do a great job representing Northeast Florida,” Scott said.

“He was an important part of my Senate campaign team in 2018 and he had a leading role when my race went to a recount. In the Governor’s office, I worked with him for many years and appreciate all he did to help us in our efforts to make Florida the best place for jobs. I know he will fight for strong conservative policies in the state Legislature.”

Primrose served as Deputy General Counsel when Scott was Governor and later served as an attorney for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of U.S. Senator Rick Scott,” Primrose posted on social media. “Senator Scott has been a mentor and working for him and helping implement his vision for Florida was one of the most rewarding experiences. Let’s get to work for St. Johns County and Florida!”

Primrose qualified this week for the open seat, where he hopes to succeed state Rep. Cyndi Stevenson.

He faces Republican opponent Kim Kendall in a GOP Primary on Aug. 20. Kendall qualified as well by petition.

Democrat Keith Matthews has also qualified for the seat. But the GOP Primary will likely determine who holds the seat after November. More than 64% of voters in the district supported Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election and more than 72% supported DeSantis’ re-election as Governor in 2022.

Primrose has raised nearly $240,000 for the race in his campaign account, while Kendall reported about $62,000. Additionally, the Friends of Nick Primrose political committee has raised another $91,000, compared to some $50,000 raised by Friends of Kim Kendall.