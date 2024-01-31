January 31, 2024
Federal Judge dismisses Disney’s free speech lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis; second lawsuit still pending
Image via AP.

Associated PressJanuary 31, 20243min1

The Judge raised issues with Disney's standing in the case.

A federal Judge on Wednesday dismissed Disney’s free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, leaving the company’s remaining hopes of regaining control of the district that governs Walt Disney World to a separate state court challenge.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee said in his decision that Disney lacked standing in its First Amendment lawsuit against the Republican Governor and his appointees to the Disney World governing district. The separate lawsuit is still pending in state court in Orlando.

The feud between DeSantis and Disney started in 2022 after the company publicly opposed the state’s so-called Don’t Say Gay law, which banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

The law was championed by DeSantis, who recently suspended his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. In retaliation for Disney objecting to the law, DeSantis and Republican legislators took over the district Disney had controlled for more than five decades and installed five board members loyal to the Governor.

Disney responded to the move in a statement.

“This is an important case with serious implications for the rule of law, and it will not end here. If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with. We are determined to press forward with our case,” the statement read.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

  • Dangerous Florida, Now Without Schools

    January 31, 2024 at 3:31 pm

    Time to defund craven florida from the Federal budget.

    Reply

