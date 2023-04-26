Disney fires back with lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis, state-run Disney World board

Disney is filing a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state-appointed members of Disney World’s government board. The Wednesday suit comes on the same day the board voted to overturn a development agreement made between Disney and the outgoing board before the state took over.

“A targeted campaign of government retaliation — orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech — now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights,” Disney said in a 77-page federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court’s Northern Florida District.

“Today’s action is the latest strike.”

The more than a one-year saga between state Republicans and Disney began when the company spoke out against the state’s Parental Rights in Education measure, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials,” Disney said in the lawsuit.

When reached for comment, DeSantis’s communications director Taryn Fenske said in a statement, “We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state. This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a new law this year that allowed DeSantis to remove Disney World’s governing board and replace them with his own appointees. Later, the new state-run board accused Disney of surprising them with agreements that stripped them of control of future land-use decisions, leading into Wednesday’s board meeting.

The new tourism oversight board called the agreements “entirely one-sided,” giving Disney control of the height of buildings built in the district and the power to design future infrastructure projects as it grows, according to a legislative findings report approved at Wednesday’s meeting. The special district “gets nothing in return.”

The new board also voted Wednesday on a resolution to assert its “superior authority” over the district for comprehensive planning, zoning regulations and environmental protection rules.

Lawmakers are also pushing to regulate the Disney World monorail and open it up to state safety inspectors for the first time.

Disney argued in the lawsuit that “the development contracts laid the foundation for billions of Disney’s investment dollars and thousands of jobs.”

“This government action was patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional. But the Governor and his allies have made clear they do not care and will not stop,” the lawsuit said, bringing up the Governor’s threats to add toll roads, hotel taxes or even his quip about building a state prison on the special district’s land.

___

This story is breaking news and will be updated.