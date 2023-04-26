Disney fires back with lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis, state-run Disney World board

Disney is filing a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state-appointed members of Disney World’s government board. The Wednesday suit comes on the same day the board voted to overturn a development agreement made between Disney and the outgoing board before the state took over.
“A targeted campaign of government retaliation — orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech — now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights,” Disney said in a 77-page federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court’s Northern Florida District.
“Today’s action is the latest strike.”
The more than a one-year saga between state Republicans and Disney began when the company spoke out against the state’s Parental Rights in Education measure, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law.
“Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials,” Disney said in the lawsuit.
When reached for comment, DeSantis’s communications director Taryn Fenske said in a statement, “We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state. This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.”
The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a new law this year that allowed DeSantis to remove Disney World’s governing board and replace them with his own appointees. Later, the new state-run board accused Disney of surprising them with agreements that stripped them of control of future land-use decisions, leading into Wednesday’s board meeting.
The new tourism oversight board called the agreements “entirely one-sided,” giving Disney control of the height of buildings built in the district and the power to design future infrastructure projects as it grows, according to a legislative findings report approved at Wednesday’s meeting. The special district “gets nothing in return.”
The new board also voted Wednesday on a resolution to assert its “superior authority” over the district for comprehensive planning, zoning regulations and environmental protection rules.
Lawmakers are also pushing to regulate the Disney World monorail and open it up to state safety inspectors for the first time.
Disney argued in the lawsuit that “the development contracts laid the foundation for billions of Disney’s investment dollars and thousands of jobs.”
“This government action was patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional. But the Governor and his allies have made clear they do not care and will not stop,” the lawsuit said, bringing up the Governor’s threats to add toll roads, hotel taxes or even his quip about building a state prison on the special district’s land.
Mickey Mouse, your daddy
April 26, 2023 at 12:39 pm
The WORST attorney in AmeriKKKa, cuckolded at every turn.
PWNED
Rich Publix Employee Ed👍
April 26, 2023 at 12:44 pm
DeSantis should be all over these companies to pay better wages and things that will actually benefit the most amount of people… not fighting over some disagreement in viewpoint. Then turn around and argue for viewpoint diversity on campuses? What’s up with that?
Dont Say FLA
April 26, 2023 at 1:07 pm
So-called “viewpoint diversity on campuses” means that whyte supremacists have to be allowed to hold their rallies at public schools. Meanwhile Ron Duh & Friends talk about indoctrination by the left and dangers posed by drag queens of all people.
Dont Say FLA
April 26, 2023 at 1:11 pm
Fleur D’uh might want to tighten rather than loosen Resign to Run so Ron Duh Santies can be forced to resign before taxpayers have to foot the bill for Ron’s Disney damages that will make Fox News three quarters of a billion dollar payout to Dominion Voting look like chump change. Any why is Ron Duh going after Disney? Because he’s a butt hurt, thin skinned manchild. That’s why. It’s nothing more than that. If parents have any concerns over Disney, they can quite simple not buy the very pricey Disney tickets for their children. GOP used to call that “Let the market sort it out,” but today’s GOP has very sadly changed to a new mantra, “Let the kkk sort it out”
DeSantis is a failed leader
April 26, 2023 at 1:20 pm
Disney is about to school DeSantis and his crony attorneys and legislators . Before it’s all said, and done, Florida may end up being a blue state after all, and Florida finally lived happily ever after.
Right now, Florida is under the control of a dictator or a villain who is extremely dangerous, and is hell-bent on destroying the Florida. And people come from all over the world to visit
The positive economic impact that Disney has on Florida is $75 billion. And Disney collects billions of dollars for the state and then the hundreds of thousands of employees that are directly and indirectly a result of the Disney business
Dont Say FLA
April 26, 2023 at 1:23 pm
Rhonda is only halfway to being a failed leader. He’s got the fail part down pat, but has yet to lead.
Lynda
April 26, 2023 at 1:34 pm
Businesses everywhere in the USA should be wary of contributing to anti-business Ron deSantis. The overreach of state government under deSantis’ rule has reached a system of threats to businesses which employ thousands of Florida residents, project an actual symbol of Florida’s welcome to tourists from around the globe, and contribute to the revenue stream supporting the very government which seeks to damage any business which uses the freedom of speech constitutionally offered in the USA to everyone– business executive or unemployed politician– to speak bluntly in opposition to a government policy, law or policy.
At first I was amused that Ron deSantis would take on Mickey Mouse; surely Ron’s temper tantrum would exhaust itself before committing the state of Florida’s whole focus to damaging Disney operations and image. Those of us who still thought deSantis had something other than a personal vendetta against Disney, some redeeming goals, were wrong. The Governor shames Florida and all who vote for or contribute to deSantis by his childish abuse of state power.
It is time for Ron-baby to man up and be an adult governor who recognizes Disney will be in Florida long after he will be only a bad memory to the American business community. Whatever Yale and Harvard taught Ron may not have been ethics, but was undoubtedly an unearned sense of self-esteem and arrogance in dealing with perceived “enemies”.