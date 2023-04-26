More polling shows Republicans want Ron DeSantis’ Disney war

Republicans don’t think there’s anything goofy about Ron DeSantis’ war against The Walt Disney Co.

New national Reuters/Ipsos polling suggests the continued machinations against Mickey Mouse make sense to GOP voters. The survey shows 64% of the 366 GOP voters polled maintain there is nothing maleficent about DeSantis demanding concessions from the company for opposing 2022’s Parental Rights in Education law.

Overall, 44% of Republicans regard DeSantis more favorably, even as 63% tell Reuters they are generally “less likely to support a political candidate who backs laws designed to punish a company for its political or cultural stances.” Meanwhile, 54% of Republicans are aware of the gubernatorial campaign against the theme park.

Another national survey tells a similar story. A Harvard-Harris Poll says the Governor’s war against The Walt Disney Co. appears to be a net positive, with 73% of Republicans supportive of the anti-Disney stance.

Many Republicans who could be potential 2024 opponents for DeSantis are taking the opposite view.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently said “you don’t use the heavy hand of government to punish a business.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence likened “government activism” from DeSantis to that of California’s Gavin Newsom, comparing Florida’s handling of Disney to how California dealt with abortion pills.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu made similar points, contending that “if we’re trying to beat the Democrats at being big-government authoritarians, remember what’s going to happen.”

Former President Donald Trump also backed that line of thinking.

“DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney. His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face,” Trump opined.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie shares this view.

“I’m a conservative, and I believe as a conservative, the job of the government is … to stay out of the business of business,” Christie told Semafor. “I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a conservative based on his actions towards Disney.”

DeSantis advocates have defended the ongoing offensive, however.

During an interview on the Fox Business Network, Never Back Down PAC founder Ken Cuccinelli said the efforts would resonate with Republican Primary voters in 2024.

“Only one candidate, only one Governor has ever protected America against the scourge that Disney has become in the last couple of decades,” Cuccinelli told host Neil Cavuto.

From there, the PAC head went on to question the entertainment company’s Americanism.

“The fond memories people have, that you refer to, of Disney are from a long time ago, and Disney has become more of a force to undermine good, healthy, positive, patriotic American culture than it is a supporter of it,” Cuccinelli said.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said recently that Disney is “working around the clock to try to figure out how to make amends with Ron DeSantis, just like Bud Light should be working around the clock to go kiss Kid Rock’s ass.”

There could be a lot more to come on the Disney front, DeSantis suggested last week.

When discussing new legislation to wrestle control back from Disney, the Florida Governor suggested the state had every right to do what it wanted on land in the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is now known as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

“People are like, well, ‘What should we do with this land? Maybe create a state park? Maybe try to do more amusement parks,’” DeSantis said, before quipping about building a prison. “Somebody even said, ‘Maybe you need another state prison?’ Who knows? I just think that the possibilities are endless, and so that is now going to be analyzed to see what would make the most sense.”

While Chip and Dale jail may not be in the cards this year, the Legislature is mulling a proposal allowing the state to inspect Disney’s monorail. More governmental actions are certain to follow.