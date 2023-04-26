April 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

DeSantis ally in talks to become Disney World government’s district administrator

Gabrielle RussonApril 26, 20234min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

2 Florida men sentenced for role in ‘We Build the Wall’ scam

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Diagnosis for 4.26.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

William Mattox: Florida is wisely welcoming new college entrance exam

REEDY CREEK 2 (Large) (1)
'He's a man who is dedicated to public service.'

The new state-appointed members of Disney World’s governing board are cleaning house and eyeing a new face to become the special district’s next administrator.

Glen Gilzean, CEO of the Central Florida Urban League and a DeSantis ally, is interested in the job and will start negotiating his contract with the special district. Martin Garcia, who chairs the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board, mentioned the move at Wednesday’s meeting.

That means John Classe, who has run the day-to-day operations of Disney World’s government since 2016, is on his way out as top executive following the state’s takeover of the district’s board. Classe is interested in getting another job within the district, leaders said Wednesday, although the board did not provide further details about which job.

As CEO of Central Florida Urban League fighting to end generational poverty, Gilzean was named Orlando Business Journal’s CEO of the Year in 2019.

Gilzean, a Republican, was tapped to be on DeSantis’ working group to reopen Florida in 2020 during the pandemic. 

Previously, Gilzean was vice president of Step Up For Students, which gives vouchers for students to use for their school of choice.

He has also served on the Pinellas County School Board and Florida A&M University Board of Trustees.

Gilzean did not make any public comments at Wednesday’s meeting.

“If you know anything about public policy in Florida. you’re familiar with this candidate,” Garcia said Wednesday. “He’s a man who is dedicated to public service and has done more than anybody I know to help the underserved in the state of Florida. He is bright. He is of the highest character.”

Garcia said he will start negotiating with Gilzean and plans to bring a contract for the board to vote on at the next meeting.

Other board members agreed to meet with Gilzean individually.

Classe’s career at Reedy Creek began in 2015 when he was hired as a deputy district administrator, according to a 2016 Orlando Sentinel story published when Classe was promoted to administrator that year.

Previously, Classe’s background was as a real-estate development executive.

“He has overseen the development of a variety of large-scale, master-planned communities, retail centers, themed entertainment and resorts,” the Sentinel story said.

“Classe worked as a vice president at Crescent Communities LLC, Atkins, and PBS&J. He was also a vice president at Pritzker Real Estate Group, where he managed the strategic direction for all planning, design and construction of Baldwin Park in Orlando.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: House holds to demand for $9M to Bernie McCabe courthouse in St. Petersburg

nextNew polling shows Republicans support Ron DeSantis' attacks on Disney

One comment

  • PeterH

    April 26, 2023 at 4:08 pm

    Does Glen Gilzean‘s salary start before or after the resolution of Disney’s lawsuit charging DeSantis et al with illegal business interference?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more