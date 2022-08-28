Gov. DeSantis re-ups Glen Gilzean, adds Ed Moore to Ethics Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Central Florida Urban League President and CEO Glen Gilzean and former Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) President and CEO Ed Moore to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

The Florida Commission on Ethics is a panel tasked with investigating and issuing reports on claims of “breach of the public trust” by public officials and employees. The nine-person panel also recommends penalties for those officials and employees when it finds its subjects committed ethics violations.

Commissioners serve two-year terms and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.

DeSantis first appointed Gilzean, a Republican, to the Commission on Ethics in December 2020. He currently serves as the panel’s Vice Chair.

As president and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League, the local branch of a nationwide organization tasked with ending generational poverty and promoting equality, Gilzean was named the 2019 Orlando Business Journal CEO of the Year.

Previously, he was vice president of Step Up For Students, the organization that administers most school choice scholarships in Florida. He also served on the Pinellas County School Board and Florida A&M University Board of Trustees.

DeSantis named Gilzean to his working group on reopening Florida in spring 2020 after initially shutting down the state at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That summer, Gilzean also endorsed DeSantis’ and then-Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s decision to reopen classrooms.

The Ocoee resident holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences and a master’s degree in entrepreneurship from the University of South Florida.

Moore stepped down from ICUF, an association of Florida’s private universities, in 2019 after leading the organization for 16 years.

During his time as ICUF President, Moore served as national organization chairman, did a Fulbright grant program in China and consulted for the U.S. Department of State. He has written multiple books, including a history of the Speakers of the Florida House.

The Governor appoints five members to the Commission on Ethics, of which no more than three can be from the same political party. One of the Governor’s appointees must be a former city or county official.

The Senate President and House Speaker each appoint two members and must also split their appointees between parties.

No commissioner member may hold any public employment or serve more than two full terms in succession.

Both appointments next head to the Senate for confirmation.