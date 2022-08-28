Marco Rubio tells Brian Kilmeade his secret to paying off student loans

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is offering one way to pay off crippling student loan debt in a new national interview.

Rubio, appearing on the Fox News Channel’s “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade,” expressed opposition yet again to President Joe Biden‘s write off of student loan debt, but not without explaining that he too dealt with those issues, until he found a side hustle from his day job while making ends meet as a newcomer to Washington, D.C.

Asked about the possibility of being a “successful politician” by telling people to “lift themselves up by their bootstraps,” the second-term South Florida Republican agreed that was indeed possible.

“Absolutely, I think that’s what most people want,” Rubio said, before outlining his own journey to solvency in the face of federal student loans.

“I owed over $100,000 in student loans. The day I got elected to the Senate, I had over $100,000 still in student loans that I was able to pay off because I wrote a book, and with that money I was able to pay it. If not, I’d still be paying it, OK?”

As far back as 2016, Rubio was well into the seven figures in terms of aggregate book royalties, so authorship in the model of Florida’s Senior Senator is one way for debtors to tackle their obligations.

The attempt to model a strategy to pay off student loans is the latest in a series of Rubio commentaries on the matter.

In an op-ed for Fox Business, Rubio is contrasting the “stunning success” of the Paycheck Protection Program, his pandemic scheme to advance money to businesses chafing under COVID-19 restrictions, to the “handout” proposed by the White House.

“Let’s start with the obvious: federal student loans were just that, loans. The whole idea was that students would take the loans to pay for an education that would lead to a job that repays them,” he wrote.

Rubio, facing a tough re-election challenge this year, seems to be pinning much of his messaging on the politically potent issue of student loan relief.

“Val Demings to Millions of Taxpayers: Screw You,” read a Thursday email from the Rubio camp, condemning Demings for supporting President Biden’s “student loan bailout.”