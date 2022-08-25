Marco Rubio campaign blasts Val Demings’ ‘screw you’ stance on student loan bailout

The re-election campaign of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is offering an unvarnished take on his Democratic opponent’s endorsement of student loan forgiveness.

“Val Demings to Millions of Taxpayers: Screw You,” read a Thursday email from the Rubio camp, condemning Demings for supporting President Joe Biden’s “student loan bailout.”

“This is preposterous and proves without a shadow of a doubt that Val Demings will always stand with Joe Biden and her blue-state donors over the interests of Florida families,” said Elizabeth Gregory, Communications Director for Marco Rubio for Senate.

“Millions of Floridians either responsibly paid off their student loans or made the choice not to go to college, and yet the working class will now foot the bill for affluent Americans’ college and graduate degrees. Demings is once again showing Floridians that she’s nothing more than a radical rubber stamp for Biden’s agenda who can’t be counted on to represent their interests in Washington,” Gregory added.

“I’m the daughter of a maid and janitor and worked my way through college, and you should be able to do the same thing today,” Demings told the Miami Herald Wednesday. “Education is the ladder to the American Dream. Today’s relief is targeted to the middle class, has new reforms to make it easier to work off loans, and will expand opportunity for everyone.”

Rubio has attempted to capitalize on the controversy driven by Biden’s long-delayed decision on student loan forgiveness.

In a statement Tuesday, Rubio railed against the proposal as failing fundamental tests of fairness, while not offering substantial reform that would benefit borrowers.

“Forgiving student loan debt isn’t free. It means the 85% of Americans with no undergraduate debt from college will be carrying the burden for those that do. That is not a relief, it is an unfair burden to place on working families,” Rubio contended.

The President expects $10,000 in debt for federal debtors to be forgiven, with Pell Grant recipients eligible for $20,000, thus substantially fulfilling a campaign trail pledge.

“In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden tweeted earlier this week.