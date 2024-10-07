October 7, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Department of Education extends various deadlines in response to Hurricane Helene

Janelle Irwin TaylorOctober 7, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Turning Point wants to revolutionize how Republicans turn out voters. Some are skeptical

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Marco Rubio: Hurricane Milton forecast ‘almost identical’ to worst-case storm scenario

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Utilities brace, staff up ahead of Milton to prepare post-storm response

FLAPOL113021CH070
Schools impacted now have an alternative Survey 2 reporting period, and work is underway to extend a grant period.

The state of Florida has issued guidance for schools impacted by Hurricane Helene, which will also help schools that will soon be impacted by Hurricane Milton.

The guidance relates to Survey 2 reporting that has been affected by school closures related to Helene, and will be further impacted by closures related to Milton. Survey 2 is a demographic survey that collects student and staff attendance data for use in various planning metrics.

The established survey week for this academic school year is Oct. 7-11, as well as the six days prior to survey week that schools were in session. Many schools along Florida’s Gulf Coast are closed several days this week, which is survey week, and some were closed at least one of the six days prior to survey week.

To accommodate closures, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) is offering an alternative survey window for schools impacted by the storm, by using the 11 days that schools were in session immediately preceding Sept. 26. Charter schools must use the attendance window selected by the District in which they are located.

At this time, the FDOE does not expect to waive any instructional hours for faculty and staff.

The FDOE is also making updates to its Progress Monitoring Assessment Window due to the storms. For kindergarten through second grade and for third grade through tenth grade, the window was extended to Oct. 4. Fall 2024 EOCs and FAST Retakes will now end on Oct. 11.

Other guidance is also on offer for local School Districts.

Questions about enrollment for displaced students should be directed to the Office of Student Services by calling 850-245-7840 or by emailing Senior Director of Student Services Andrew Weatherill at [email protected].

Some schools affected by Helene-related closures have reported an interruption in utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund, which ended Sept. 30. Those schools have requested an extension to the program period to fully utilize available funds.

As of now, the FDOE does not have the authority to extend the program period, but has requested authority from the U.S. Department of Education to provide the requested extensions.

Application due dates for Purple Star Schools and Districts applications have been extended to Oct. 30.

The information was provided to all School District Superintendents in a memo dated Oct. 2 from Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHurricane Milton is a Category 5. Florida orders evacuations and scrambles to clear Helene’s debris

nextGov. DeSantis preempts any firearm sale restrictions during Milton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories