October 8, 2024
Shock poll has Kamala Harris down double digits in Florida, Donald Trump leading with female voters
Now that the debate is over, Kamala Harris is playing a game of inches.

trump harris debate
This poll, outlier or not, shifts the RealClearPolitics average further in Trump's favor, to 6.7 percentage points.

A new survey of the Sunshine State suggests that Democrats’ assertion that Florida is in play in November won’t come to pass, depicting a collapse in support among voter subgroups necessary to keep Donald Trump from winning the state for the third time in eight years.

The stunning poll from The New York Times and Siena College saw 622 likely voters polled between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. And unhappily for Kamala Harris, it shows the biggest lead for the Republican in any survey of the race yet, no matter how the numbers are framed, with even 8% of Joe Biden voters from 2020 backing the former President.

The GOP nominee leads 55% to 41% when people are forced to choose between the two major party candidates, and 53% to 40% when third-party names like Chase Oliver and Jill Stein (both below 1%) are included, with 5% not picking any option.

Harris has an anemic 35% support among White voters in this poll, while Trump takes 1 in 5 Black voters in the two-way test. The candidates are statistically tied with Hispanic voters (47% for Harris to 46% for Trump), and Trump also has an edge with women, 49% to 47%.

Trump leads with all age groups polled here, pressing a 25-point advantage among voters between 35 and 49 years of age and a 21-point edge with those between 50 and 64 years old in the two-way test.

Though the poll was conducted before the onset of Hurricane Milton, it’s notable that Harris’ support is in a trough in the Tampa area, where she trails Trump 57% to 38%. The Vice President does have single-digit leads in Miami-Dade and the Southeast portion of the state, along with an 18-point lead in Orlando.

But given that Trump has 60% support in areas outside the major metro regions and 68% in North Florida, those banks of votes don’t appear to be enough for the Democratic candidate.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

