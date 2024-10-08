Milton impacting UCF, USF sports schedules

Hurricane Milton’s approach has forced teams and schools to adjust their schedules for sporting events this week.

At the University of Central Florida (UCF), Wednesday’s volleyball match against Colorado has been postponed to noon on Sunday, Oct. 13. All tickets will be automatically updated, according to the UCF athletic department.

Thursday’s women’s soccer match against Arizona has been canceled. All single-game tickets purchased from UCF Athletics will be refunded to the original payment method in 3-5 business days.

Friday’s men’s soccer match against Marshall has been postponed to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. All tickets will automatically be updated. Friday’s volleyball match against Iowa State remains as scheduled at 7 p.m., as does Saturday’s football game against Cincinnati. Kickoff remains set for 3:30 p.m.

Fans can receive support by emailing [email protected].

The University of South Florida’s (USF) scheduled football game against Memphis was rescheduled from Friday night to 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Tickets already purchased for the game will be valid for the new date. USF season ticket members will receive additional information soon, according to the school.