Rare birds are popping up in Florida following Milton’s impact

Milton brings sobering news. The death count. Communities flooded. The sad sight of Tropicana Field.

In addition to these devastating effects of a hurricane, the post-storm period does have small moments of joy for some Floridians at a time when we badly need it.

People outside cleaning their yards or surveying their damage may notice unusual birds they have never seen before popping up in yards and parks. Milton carried neotropical birds far from home and upended the travel plans for billions of songbirds flying during the height of bird migration season.

“There are lots of feathered refugees from the storm in Central Florida,” said Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director of Audubon Florida. “I’ve heard a report of a black-capped petrel on a lake down in Osceola County, for example.”

What makes a petrel sighting so special is that this bird lives its entire life at sea except for a few weeks when it nests in the Caribbean.

“The fact that you would see it in Florida at all is extraordinary. The fact that you would see it inland in Florida is 100% hurricane,” Wraithmell said. “There’s a history of strange things showing up and not staying for very long.”

Facebook groups are buzzing as bird lovers post pictures of their excited finds. The special birds won’t be here long. Soon, they will continue their journey after their Florida rest.

Weird things happen after hurricanes, like when hundreds of Florida flamingos got swept up by 2023’s Hurricane Idalia and began making pink cameos on the east coast and all the way to Texas and Wisconsin. Audubon Florida, a conservation nonprofit, still tracks the flamingo sightings to this day.

Could that happen again after Milton?

“I have not heard of flamingos yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if we did,” Wraithmell said.

Birds are tired from Milton too. “It is hard work migrating and flying that long distance, especially when you weigh less than a pack of cards,” Wraithmell said.

If you see a bird struggling in your yard, give them time and space to rest. Keep your cats indoors. If you see a bird that is injured in Central Florida, Maitland’s Audubon Center for Birds of Prey is expected to reopen Saturday from storm recovery but the Central Florida facility is still taking calls for injured owls, ospreys, eagles, kites, falcons, and other birds. The phone number is 407-644-0190.

Statewide, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission keeps a list of wildlife rehabilitators who might be able to help.